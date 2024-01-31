AICDAC Teams Up with YMCA for Recovery N’ Motion
CLARION COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – The mission of Recovery N’ Motion is to promote long-term recovery from substance use disorders through education, advocacy, and recovery support services, resulting in healthier individuals, families, and communities.
Recovery N’ Motion will offer free classes beginning July 5, 2024, to help individuals learn how exercise and nutrition can promote long-term recovery. Weekly exercise classes will include strength and tone, stretch and relaxation, and small group training.
Sign up for free one-on-one or small group (2-4 people) training sessions with a YMCA Wellness Coach.
During these sessions, you will work with a trainer who will help and add direction and accountability to your wellness goals.
Sign up today!
*Limited to four sessions per month.
Group Exercise Class:
First United Methodist Church
600 Wood Street, Clarion, PA
Wednesdays: 1:15 p.m. – 2:15 p.m.
Register at the YMCA located at 499 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA.
Please bring a photo ID and sign the participation waiver on the first visit.
For more information. contact Kathy at 814-226-6350 ext. 109 or the YMCA at 814-764-3400.
