SPONSORED: Laurel Eye Clinic Announces Winners of 2023 Giving Eyes Contest

Wednesday, January 31, 2024 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

giving eyes winner (1)BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Laurel Eye Clinic is pleased to announce the winners of the 2023 Giving Eyes Contest!

(Pictured above: Matthew Meneely, winner of the Giving Eyes contest pictured with the Laurel Eye Brookville Team)

The Brookville area winner was Matthew Meneely of Punxsutawney. Matthew is an electrician by trade and a devoted father who was nominated by his mother. Matthew was chosen as Brookville’s Giving Eyes winner after his mother submitted a very touching and personal story.

Matthew had his LASIK surgery performed by Dr. Andy Batchelet, MD on January 5, 2024.

Madison O'leary pictured with the Laurel Eye Altoona Team

The Altoona area giving eyes winner is Madison O’Leary from Catawissa. She is an Occupational Therapist who works with children with special needs. She volunteers every year at Camp Spifida helping children with spina bifida. Madison was chosen as Altoona’s Giving Eyes winner after her mother nominated her, detailing her struggles with contact lenses that cause eye irritation and the limitations she has when wearing glasses to perform her work duties due to children pulling/knocking her glasses off.

Madison had her LASIK surgery performed by Dr. Andrew McLaughlin, MD on January 12, 2024.

Congratulations to the Laurel Eye Clinic’s 2023 Giving Eyes contest winners!

