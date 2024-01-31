 

SPONSORED: Luton’s Plumbing & Heating Offers Tips to Keep Your Furnace Functional & Safe

Wednesday, January 31, 2024 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

lutons furnce exhaustCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – With the colder weather your furnace may be struggling to keep up.

Luton’s Plumbing & Heating offers a few tips to help keep your furnace functional and safe in the colder weather:

If you have a high-efficiency furnace, boiler, or tankless unit be sure to check the exhaust pipe outside to make sure it doesn’t have ice buildup. Blockage of the exhaust pipe could lead to carbon monoxide buildup in the home which is very dangerous.

Ice build up lutons

Another common furnace issue is a dirty air filter. Extreme temperatures cause your furnace to work extra hard and a dirty air filter can cause your furnace to overheat and shut down. Simply check your air filter and replace it if it appears dirty.

If you find yourself in a “no heat” situation reach out to Luton’s at 814-226-8695.

Turn to Luton’s no matter the weather. Luton’s Plumbing & Heating offers 24/7 emergency service.

Contact Luton’s at 814-226-8695.

Your local trusted Plumbing and HVAC experts for over 30 years. Proudly serving Clarion, Venango, Jefferson, and Armstrong County.

Luton’s Plumbing & Heating is located at 105 North First Street, Clarion, Pa., 16214.

Visit Luton’s online at www.lutonsplumbing.com.

Lutons logo2


Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.
