Mara Bowser Selected as Brookville Equipment Corporation’s Student of the Month
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Mara Bowser has been selected as Brookville Equipment Corporation’s Student of the Month for January.
Mara Bowser is a senior at Brookville Junior/Senior High School and comes highly recommended by her teachers to be Brookville Equipment Corporation’s BHS Student of the Month.
While in school, Mara enjoys her role as a Class Officer – Treasurer, which is something she has been involved in since 9th grade. Mara also has found joy in her art classes. She is especially inspired by her painting classes.
Mara’s favorite thing to do outside of school is batting practice with her dad. This is something they have always worked on together and continue to enjoy into her senior year.
Mara said “Something special about me is I put a lot of time and energy into all of my relationships with the people I am close to. I want to put my effort, where it is deserved.”
While talking to Mara, you can tell how close her family is.
When asked, “Who is your biggest inspiration?” she responded “My mom, because she has always pushed me to be the best version of myself, even when I didn’t put the effort back in. She has been guiding me and helping me figure out where I want to go and what I want to do.”
Mara’s mom is a guidance counselor at Brookville High School for 9th and 10th grade.
Through the inspiration of her mom and teachers, she has also learned a valuable lesson of not putting your work off and making sure you are focused on your academics, as it helps you be less stressed.
Mara’s dream job is to be a tattoo artist, however, she is open to other opportunities in her field. She will be attending Robert Morris University in the fall, to major in Industrial and Organization Psychology, while possibly double majoring in Marketing.
Mara has always been interested in psychology, but she isn’t interested in going into the medical field. She also looked into accounting, but she put the two interests together and figured out she loves marketing. Coupled with her love for art, she decided she wanted to be able to be creative on a day-to-day basis. Mara is also very good at math, especially stats. With her love her math, this will help her excel in the marketing industry.
This summer before heading to college, Mara plans on working as a Lifeguard and continuing her current job at Mike’s East Side.
If you or someone you may know has recently graduated high school, trade school, or college and is interested in a career at Brookville Equipment Corporation you can find a list of available positions by visiting: https://secure4.saashr.com/ta/6153800.careers?CareersSearch.
About Brookville Equipment Corporation
Headquartered in Brookville, Pa., in the scenic foothills of the Allegheny forests. Brookville Equipment Corporation is a world-class American manufacturer of innovative powered transportation solutions for the mining/tunneling, rail freight, and passenger transportation industries. BROOKVILLE contributed to the first American manufactured streetcars in the 1950s, and in 2001, has modernized, manufactured, and remanufactured PCC and heritage streetcars and trolleys for the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority (NORTA), the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Authority (SFMTA) and the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA).
Building upon the company’s 100+ years of rail-mounted vehicle manufacturing experience and nearly two decades of streetcar manufacturing, BROOKVILLE introduced the innovative Liberty Streetcar design in 2012, with the pilot order delivered to Dallas, Texas, in 2015. Later in 2015, the Liberty Streetcar onboard energy storage system (OESS) was honored with the LRTA’s Global Light Rail Award for “Technical Innovation of the Year.” Additional Liberty Streetcars are currently in operation for QLINE Detroit, Oklahoma City Streetcar, and The Hop in Milwaukee. The Liberty NXT design is currently on order for Valley Metro’s Tempe Streetcar, Sound Transit’s Line T, and Portland Streetcar.
