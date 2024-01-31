Rotary Hears From Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 on ‘Preparing Students for Life After High School’
CLARION, Pa. — Clarion Rotary heard from a member of Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 regarding a new special program and unit.
(Pictured above – from left: Rotarian Kyle Shilk, Kathy Wilson of Riverview Intermediate 6, and Rotarian Bhavesh Gadhiya)
Kathy Wilson explained the program titled “Preparing Students for Life After High School.”
The program prepares students for activities of daily living and work readiness.
