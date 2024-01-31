CLIENT REVIEW: Zack’s Farm to Table Scratching Restaurant Business to Focus on Catering

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – Fear not, the ever-popular Zack’s Farm to Table is not closing—it’s simply adapting to survive.

Owner and founder Zack Blose told exploreClarion.com that his restaurant featuring farm fresh made-from-scratch food is transitioning to catering due to many contributing factors, including the mere costs and expenses involved with running a restaurant.

“I don’t want people to think I’m quitting or closing for good because that’s definitely not the case,” he said. “I got into food service because I love food, I love cooking, I love serving people, and I’m still doing that. That’s still my job and I’m not quitting.”

The transition began after Blose announced his restaurant—Zack’s Farm to Table—would be going on a “seasonal break” at the end of October 2023.

Rumors soon swirled that the business was closed for good. But, as Zack mentioned, that is not the case.

Rather than entering an eighth year of running Zack’s Farm to Table as a restaurant, Blose is opting to move towards catering.

Blose listed the contributing factors, beginning with costs and expenses, and the difficulty of finding quality employees.

“It has been hard to find good help these past couple of years,” he explained. “I have two real good people with me, but not enough to run a real nice restaurant. Nobody with experience is coming around looking for a job and going to try to wait tables and be a cook.”

Aside from the employment problem, Blose feared that the restaurant’s location played a role.

“The volume of business that we have in New Bethlehem is pretty low in the winter time,” he said. “I looked at the numbers the last couple of years, and I think it’s low enough to justify not being open. I’ve kinda come to the conclusion that we may not be making money (being closed), but we’re definitely saving money.”

According to Blose, a large portion of the restaurant’s revenue was from tourists.

“What I was offering wasn’t really in high demand in New Bethlehem, and I don’t think we got a whole lot of support from the hometown,” he related. “People don’t want to believe it, but the Rails to Trail brings in a lot of people, and we also would get a lot of travelers who would come up from the city or more densely populated areas to go to camp in the summer on holiday.”

He added he saw a “drastic” change in revenue during the winter.

Blose also placed the blame on himself, claiming that he may have gotten “burnt out” after a while.

“Myself—personally—I may have gotten a little burnt out,” he stated. “Going eight years straight at the restaurant, trying to keep it going. That was a pretty big factor for me, personally.”

Regardless of these issues, Blose still managed to make the restaurant successful in its time alongside his two brothers and his mother, Melissa.

The restaurant started in a “tiny” remodeled house as a takeout-only pizza shop in August 2016. After quickly outgrowing the space, Blose moved to the restaurant’s current location and began to expand the menu.

The dine-in business took off once Blose started offering farm-to-table menu options. He said he drew the inspiration from places he previously worked.

“I guess I always kind of knew (farm-to-table) had potential in our area,” he asserted. “Probably a decade ago, I was working at a restaurant, and I just kept thinking it was a great place for supporting local farms by offering farm fresh food.”

The background, as well as the prevalent number of local farms, Blose saw it to be a perfect fit.

“I kept my standards pretty high when it came to the quality of food that I served,” Blose said. “ I ran a from-scratch kitchen and didn’t really use too much pre-fabricated food out of a box or anything like that. We did the farm-to-table thing, sourced local, and we made great connections.”

Since then, Blose created a farm-to-table network with all kinds of local farmers and food producers, which will still play a role in the catering business.

He also said the restaurant garnered a lot of attention during its time, especially word-of-mouth.

“They say word of mouth is some of the most powerful advertising, and we get a lot of that,” he noted.

Despite that, however, the restaurant’s success still declined–which led to a very busy winter as he attempted to transform the business.

“I’ve had a few months to think about it, and I’m thinking that if it’s going to work out, I’m going to transition to being a catering business and use my space to host events,” he further explained. “Anything you can think of, we can cater it. Being that I do everything from scratch, my menus are totally customizable, and I work with people on their budgets to get everybody what they want.”

The catering service can be used for all types of events, from birthday parties to weddings and everything in between.

However, Blose stressed that any kind of event or gathering can be catered.

“We’re just a phone call away even if you need something small,” he said. “I just took an order for a couple of small food trays. Something as small as that is just a simple phone call away. Tell us what you need, and we’ll make it happen.

“The food’s still going to taste great. It’s still a passion thing for me. We’re just going through a little transition of how the business runs, that’s all.”

Zack’s Farm to Table is located at 301 Wood Street in New Bethlehem.

For more information, visit blosebrothers.com.





Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.