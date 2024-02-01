40 Years and Counting: Greg Heath’s Unwavering Passion for High School Basketball

KNOX, Pa. – Greg Heath’s coaching career even predates the introduction of the 3-point line.

The storied Keystone boys’ basketball coach is in the midst of his 40th year as head coach of the program and, after all these years, he still loves every minute.

“I love the game, and I thoroughly enjoy working with high school kids,” Heath said. “I like to think they keep me young.”

With more than 600 wins on his coaching resume, Heath is not only one of the most successful District 9 head coaches but also one of the most successful in all of Pennsylvania.

Heath’s philosophy is simple. He takes things one game at a time and looks for steady improvements throughout the season from his team.

“What is important to me is always getting the team ready for that next opponent and making sure that we are improving throughout the season,” Heath explained. “I don’t base success on wins and losses. I really base it on if a team is improving throughout the season.”

Perhaps this mindset has allowed Heath to keep things fresh over his four-decade coaching career. With hundreds of kids coming through the program over several years, Heath has seen some similar last names as the generations go by.

“I have two freshmen starters this year, and both of their parents played for me on some very successful District 9 championship teams,” Heath added. “It’s nice, as you can kind of relate to the kids a little better because you know their fathers well.”

The last name of Heath has also come through the program with Greg’s son Garrett playing for him from 2000 to 2004.

“That was a great experience, and Garrett was a terrific player,” Heath said. “He was pretty easy to coach. Depending on how long I want to stick with this, I might have the chance to coach some of my grandchildren, too. But, I haven’t looked that far ahead.”

Coaching over such a long time, the game of basketball itself has naturally changed for Heath. The most notable addition since Heath started in 1984 was the three-point line.

“When I started coaching, we didn’t have the 3-point line. That wasn’t introduced until a few years after I started coaching.

“That has obviously been the biggest change to high school basketball, and I think it has been a good change.”

Outside of the obvious addition of a new way to score more points, Heath also thinks that teams defend differently nowadays from when he started coaching or even when he played high school basketball at Keystone and college ball at Westminster College.

“When I started coaching, I think a lot of the teams were very zone-oriented. But, now I think a lot of the teams play more man-to-man defense. Even back when I played it was more of a grind-it-out type of game. There was more of an emphasis on carrying the ball inside and perimeter shooting wasn’t as important.”

This season, Heath will be the first to admit that Keystone is not doing fantastic record-wise. But, his motto of improving every day throughout the season persists.

“Record-wise we have struggled this year. We are a very young team; I only had one returning letterman. But, we have seen a lot of improvement this year over the season. Hopefully, my experience has given me a little bit more patience. When you are coaching a younger team, you can’t come down as hard as them as you would with a more experienced team because they are learning.”

Heath and the rest of Keystone basketball are playing their second season atop of a new gymnasium that was finished last summer. Given his longevity and all of his coaching accolades, the gymnasium at Keystone High School was named Heath Gymnasium.

“In the beginning, it wasn’t something I was excited about. I think one of my first comments was something like ‘This is something they do for you when you die’ so I was a little embarrassed. But, truly it is a great honor, and I think it is an honor to all the terrific young men over the past 40 years because it is all about them.”

Forty years into his coaching career, Greg Heath is showing no signs of slowing down. Even with a wife, three children, and as a frequent attendee of Bruce Springsteen concerts and Gettysburg tours, Heath continues to find the motivation to continue coaching.

“As long as I have players that are willing to work, and as long as I enjoy coaching and can relate to the players, then I am going to continue to do it. When it becomes a chore, like when I don’t look forward to going to practices or games, then it will be time.”

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.