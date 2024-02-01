7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Thursday, February 1, 2024 @ 12:02 AM
The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Today
A chance of sprinkles after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Southwest wind 13 to 16 mph.
Tonight
A chance of rain showers before 4am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 34. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Friday
A chance of rain and snow showers before 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. North wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. North wind 6 to 9 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 44. North wind around 7 mph.
Saturday Night
Clear, with a low around 25.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 49.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 27.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 45.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 25.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 42.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 26.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.
7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.