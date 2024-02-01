Birthday Wishes: Happy 60th Birthday, Kristi!

A birthday wish, brought to you by The Haskell House.

Happy Birthday, Kristi Wolbert!

Kristi turned 60 today, Thursday, February 1.

Submitted by her friends at the Main Street Center.

To submit a birthday announcement, email news@exploreClarion.com.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.