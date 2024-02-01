Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

Kids of all ages love pizza and cheeseburgers, and this recipe combines them both!

Ingredients

1/2 pound ground beef

1 small onion, chopped



1 prebaked 12-inch pizza crust1 can (8 ounces) pizza sauce6 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled20 dill pickle slices2 cups shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese2 cups shredded cheddar cheese1 teaspoon pizza or Italian seasoning

Directions

1. Cook beef and onion in a large skillet over medium heat until meat is no longer pink; drain and set aside.

2. Place crust on an ungreased 12-in. pizza pan. Spread with pizza sauce. Top with beef mixture, bacon, pickles and cheeses. Sprinkle with pizza seasoning. Bake at 450° for 8-10 minutes or until cheese is melted.

