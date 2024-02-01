Clarion Woman Accused of Throwing Over 177 Grams of Weed into Drainage Ditch After Rollover Crash

FOREST COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman was charged for reportedly tampering with evidence after she was involved in a rollover crash in Forest County earlier this month.

Court documents indicate that Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 24-year-old Michelle K. Steagall, of Clarion, in Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office on January 29.

According to a criminal complaint, PSP Marienville Trooper Isaiah Slonaker responded to a one-vehicle crash into a tree on Blue Jay Creek Road, near the intersection with Robinson Road, in Howe Township, Forest County, around 12:23 a.m. on Monday, January 15.

The driver—identified as Michelle Steagall—was initially traveling southbound on Blue Jay Creek Road when she lost control of the vehicle and the crash occurred. Upon arrival, troopers observed a blue Dodge Dakota laying on its driver side against a tree along the northbound side of the roadway. There were tire tracks across the roadway from where Steagall lost control to the point of impact with the tree, the complaint states.

Troopers also found a brown paper bag at the scene with five baggies of a leafy green substance—suspected marijuana—inside, the complaint indicates.

A witness was interviewed on scene and indicated he came up to the crash to observe both Steagall and a known person on scene. He then observed Steagall throwing the brown paper bag containing marijuana into a drainage ditch near the scene of the crash, according to the complaint.

The witness related he was able to identify the driver of the vehicle by what she was wearing, who was later identified as Steagall, the complaint notes.

Steagall then called into PSP Marienville to report she was the driver of the blue Dodge Dakota that was involved in this incident and was currently at the Marienville Laundromat. In a subsequent interview with police, Steagall indicated she was driving southbound on Blue Jay Creek Rd when she lost control of the Dodge Dakota. She related the pickup went across the double yellow lines and across the northbound side of Blue Jay Creek Road before flipping onto its side and sliding into a traffic sign and a tree, the complaint states.

Steagall related she had no information for the vehicle on her, nor did she have her license in her possession. She also told police that she had smoked marijuana on the morning of January 14 and had a blunt in the Dodge Dakota, according to the complaint.

When questioned about the brown paper bag with the suspected marijuana inside, Steagall indicated it was hers, and she attempted to hide it by throwing it into the drainage pipe, the complaint indicates.

Immediately upon making contact, Steagall was observed by police to be pacing back and forth and unable to stand still. She also had glossy eyes, and her pupils were dilated. A smell of burnt marijuana and smoke was also noticed coming from Steagall’s person, the complaint notes.

Due to harsh cold weather conditions, Steagall was detained and transported to PSP Marienville. There, she was asked if she was willing to submit to standardized field sobriety tests, to which she agreed. Steagall completed standardized field sobriety tests, which subsequently indicated that she was impaired, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, in Trooper Slonaker’s opinion, it was determined Steagall could not safely operate a motor vehicle.

Steagall was instructed to empty her pockets and was then placed under arrest for driving under the influence of a controlled substance, the complaint notes.

During the encounter at PSP Marienville, Steagall was unable to remain standing for any length of time. She also vomited in the bathroom, had a strong odor on her breath, and continued to be unable to remain still as she kept fidgeting, the complaint states.

Steagall was observed with several marks on her face, “consistent with amphetamine use.” These are all indicators of someone possibly being under the influence of drugs, the complaint notes.

Steagall refused to submit to a chemical test of her blood. She also indicated she wanted to be seen by hospital staff due to a recent injury and was released to Clarion Hospital as a result, according to the complaint.

The suspected marijuana that was seized from the scene weighed 177.72 grams, the complaint notes.

According to court records, Steagall was charged with the following offenses:

Tamper With/Fabricate Physical Evidence, Misdemeanor 2

Driving Under Influence Of Alcohol/Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

Intentional Possession Controlled Substance By Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor

Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

Careless Driving, Summary

Disregard Traffic Lane (Single), Summary

Driving At Safe Speed, Summary

Failure To Carry License, Summary

Failure To Carry Registration, Summary

Operating Vehicle W/O Required Financial Responsibility, Summary

Failure To Notify Change In Address, Summary

Failure To Keep Right, Summary

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 27, at 9:30 a.m. with Judge Miller presiding.

RELATED ARTICLES:

Local Couple Accused of Severely Neglecting Dog, Breaking Its Jaw

Local Woman Accused of Assaulting Husband During Domestic Dispute

Two Local Women Charged After Altercation at Clarion Borough Apartment Complex

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.