David J. Settlemire passed away on January 24, 2024 at the age of 87.

He was born in Oil City, PA on July of 1936.

Dave was preceded in death by his daughter, Amy Settlemire, parents Sara and Charles Settlemire, and sister Sally Niederriter.

He is survived by wife Beverly, his daughter Mandi, his son David, and Bev’s daughter Lynda Waldenville grandchildren Julia, Laurel and David, his first wife Sami, as well as nieces and nephews.

He will be missed by all.

Dave attended Penn State College where he became an electrical engineer.

He served and was proud to be in the United States Marine Corp, He had several jobs in Maryland and South Carolina until he settled at Bendix Avionics in Ft. Lauderdale, FL.

He had many patents and accomplishments including developing Traffic Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) for personal and commercial airlines.

Dave and Beverly met each other again after many years and fell in love.

They were partners in life, having celebrated 33 years of marriage.

After he retired from Bendix, they moved to The Villages, FL replacing work with creating beautiful stained glass, learning how to dance and performing in plays.

He used the same determination in everything he did, including taking meticulous care of his home and his loved ones.

Dave’s greatest joy in life was spending time with family.

A Celebration of Life will be held in The Beyers Funeral Home in Lady Lake on Tuesday, January 30 from 1pm to 3pm.

If you wish, a memorial donation may be made to Hospice House, The Villages or a charity of your choice in his memory.

