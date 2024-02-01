EXPLORE’S VALENTINE’S DAY EDITION: Shop Local for Your Significant Other
EXPLORE’S VALENTINE’S DAY EDITION features local deals from businesses throughout Clarion County and surrounding areas. Invest in the community and Shop Local!
Dan Smith’s Candies & Gifts
Shop Dan Smith’s Candies & Gifts for this Valentine’s Day!
Chocolate-covered Strawberries Available on February 12, 13 & 14; One pound $24.95; ½ pound $13.00. Call 814-227-2255 to order. Walk-ins are welcome while supplies last.
Dan Smith’s has a wide selection of gift items available for Valentine’s Day!
THE LOCATION: 622 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dan.smithscandies/
Simply Skin Medical Spa
Simply Skin is offering two specials for Valentine’s Day!
Chocolate Covered Berry Facial
Nourish your skin and delight your senses with this decadent facial, featuring chocolate, creamy marshmallow extract, and Australian Super-Berries. Our professional grade skin care products deliver potent antioxidants of cocoa and berries, with the hydrating and calming properties of marshmallow extract to brighten, firm, and hydrate your skin. It includes an eye treatment to revitalize the sensitive skin around the eye. Pampering, relaxing, and therapeutic all in one!
This facial can be scheduled for anytime, but on Valentine’s Day, you will end with a warm neck wrap, while you enjoy lucious chocolates, and a glass of champagne!
Pucker up Buttercup!
Now you can have a more kissable pout with Juvederm Volbella! A hyaluronic acid filler that moves with the lips for enhanced but natural looking lips, lasting up to a year.
For a limited time save $100 on Volbella 1 ml and receive a free HA 5 Smooth and Plump Lip System, ($57 value) Or Save $50 on Volbella .5 ml.
Special appointments available on Valentine’s Day, and enjoy a warm neck wrap, luscious chocolates, and a glass of champagne!
(promotional pricing available until 2/29/23 and gift of HA 5 while supplies last)
THE LOCATION: 420 Wood St, Clarion, PA 16214
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SimplySkinMedicalSpa
TIONESTA BUILDERS SUPPLY
“Just in time for Valentine’s Day…How about a new kitchen or bathroom? Stop at one of the showrooms today!”
THE LOCATION: 81 T-580, Shippenville, PA 16254/and 613 PA-36, Tionesta, PA 16353
Website: https://www.tionestabuilders.us/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tionestabuilderssupply/
F.L. CROOKS & CO.
THE MOST IMPORTANT 3 WORDS
“I LOVE YOU”
THE LOCATION: 539 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FLCrooksCo
C&A Trees
THE GIFT THAT KEEPS ON GIVING!
THE LOCATION: 53 Tree Lane, Clarion, PA 16214
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/catrees814
LONG SHOT AMMO & ARMS
Available times:
– Friday, February 9th, at 2:00 p.m.
– Sunday, February 11th, at 10:00 a.m.
THE LOCATION: 660 Longview Road, Fairmount, PA 16224
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LongShotAmmoAndArms
Valentine’s Day Getaway at Camp Coffman
Escape to romance in the heart of nature at Camp Coffman! Treat your loved one to a cozy retreat in our A-Frame Cabin or the enchanting Treehouse Cabin for just $350 for a 2-night stay. Choose from two romantic weekends: Feb 9-11 or Feb 16-18, 2024. Make this Valentine’s Day unforgettable! Book your stay now at bit.ly/coffmancalllog and surprise your Valentine with a nature-inspired getaway they’ll cherish forever.
THE LOCATION: 4072 Camp Coffman Road, Cranberry, PA 16319
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/YMCACampCoffman
SWEET BASIL RESTAURANT
Treat your significant other to dinner at Sweet Basil on Valentine’s Day, Wednesday, February 14th.
The restaurant will be running their regular menu until 3:00 p.m. Then, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., they will be serving their Valentine’s Day menu only. Take-out off the Valentine’s menu will be available. Reservations are NOT being accepted.
THE LOCATION: 21108 Paint Blvd., Shippenville, PA 16254
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sweetbasilrestaurantandbar
COUSIN BASIL’S RESTAURANT
THE LOCATION: 10638 PA-36, Clarington, PA 15828
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CousinBasilsRestaurantandBar
Regen Rx
Give the gift they really want! Take advantage of these great offers happening February 1st to February 14th at Regen Rx.
25% off a Platinum Hydrafacial with a free lip perk to exfoliate, hydrate, and smooth your lips for a luscious plumped-up look
Get 25% off a skincare product purchase with a SkinPen treatment
25% off a HEIT treatment with the purchase of a massage
25% off an Aesthetics or a Regen Rx IV Infusion – their most comprehensive IV formulation that combines NAD+, vitamins, amino acids, glutathione, and MICC to help promote proper metabolism and resiliency
$10 B12 IM shots to regulate metabolism, boost immunity, increase energy levels, and assist with mental clarity
Offers end February 14th. Treatment must be received by February 29, 2024.
THE LOCATION: 457 South 5th Avenue, Clarion, PA, United States, 16214
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/spineandextremitiescenter
PERMANENT MAKEUP BY SHERRY RAAB
Gift Certificates are Available. Call 814-229-9352.
THE LOCATION: 10790 US-322, Shippenville, PA 16254
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sherry.raabe.3
REDBANK CHEVROLET
If you want to get your valentine a new car, we can help with that! If you want to surprise your valentine with a detail on their current vehicle, we can help with that too!
If your valentine doesn’t like red, we have more colors to choose from! Take a look at our new and pre-owned inventory!
New – https://www.redbankchevrolet.com/VehicleSearchResults?search=new
Used – https://www.redbankchevrolet.com/VehicleSearchResults?search=used
THE LOCATION: 500 Broad St, New Bethlehem, PA 16242
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RedbankChevrolet
If you want to add your Valentine’s Day Specials to this guide, email news@exploreClarion.com for rates.
Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.