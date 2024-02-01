Featured Local Job: Registered Nurses

Clarion Forest VNA is seeking Registered Nurses to join their Home Health and Hospice teams.

The Registered Nurses best fit for these positions are well organized, have excellent documentation skills, and desire a more flexible, family-friendly schedule with one-on-one patient interaction.

Your patients, your schedule!

Typical hours are Monday-Friday from 8:00 am – 4:00 pm. Some weekends, evenings, and holidays are required. Flexible scheduling is available. Currently, the on-call is staffed by full-time nurses resulting in NO on-call hours at this time. Subject to change based on staffing needs.

Full-time RNs are salaried with a generous bonus system in place.

Starting salary ranges between $54,080 – $70,000 per year.

Requirements:

Licensed Registered Nurse in Pennsylvania

1 year of recent acute care experience preferred; Home Health and/or Hospice a plus

New graduates are welcome to apply

BLS Certification

Current valid PA Driver’s License and reliable transportation to make home visits

FBI, State, and Childline Clearances

Full-time employees are eligible for:

Health Insurance and HSA agency match

Dental

Vision

Paid Time off that grows with your tenure

401k plan with matching contributions

Company Paid Life Insurance

Mileage Reimbursement and MORE!

Clarion Forest VNA is a non-profit organization that provides in-home health care and hospice services to patients in their homes. Clarion Forest VNA has been bringing high-quality, compassionate care to homes for over 50 years in Clarion, Forest, and the surrounding counties.

Interested candidates may obtain an employment application at www.cfvna.org and send with a resume to:

Human Resources, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA, 16214

Or via email to hrinfo@cfvna.org.

For additional information, please contact Clarion Forest VNA at 814-297-8400.

Notice: Successful completion of a drug screen prior to employment is part of our background process, which includes medical marijuana.

Clarion Forest VNA, Inc. is committed to the principles of equal employment. We are committed to complying with all federal, state, and local laws providing equal employment opportunities, and all other employment laws and regulations.

