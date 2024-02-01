Groundhog Day Approaches: Will Phil See His Shadow?

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT) – As anyone in Western Pennsylvania can tell you, Friday, February 2, means it is time for Punxsutawney’s annual Groundhog Day celebration.

The event, held every February 2, is based on the lore of early German settlers, and its popularity has become so widespread that it draws thousands of visitors from all over the world to Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney Borough, to await Punxsutawney Phil’s forecast.

According to legend, if Phil sees his shadow on Friday, February 2, there will be six more weeks of winter. If not, we can expect warmer temperatures and early spring.

Preparations for each year’s festivities usually start well in advance, but one of the major concerns is always the weather, which can be quite cold and unpredictable in Western Pennsylvania this time of year.

While Punxsutawney Phil’s 138th annual weather prediction will be observed on February 2, the Groundhog Club and Punxsutawney began their annual festivities with the Crowning of Little Mr. & Miss Groundhog on Saturday, January 27.

The Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce’s Chili Cookoff will be held on Saturday, February 3.

Food and craft vendors have been out in full force through the weekend.

The Groundhog Club Member Reception will be held on Thursday, February 1, followed by the Annual Groundhog Banquet and the late-night Dueling Pianos musical extravaganza.

The highlight of the festivities will be the Inner Circle’s 138th Trek to Gobbler’s Knob where Punxsutawney Phil will give his prediction to those gathered in Punxsutawney and throughout the world.

In previous years, as many as 20,000 fans have gathered in the natural amphitheater by the crack of dawn to hear whether we can expect an early spring or six more weeks of wintery weather.

The star of the celebration, Phil, was unavailable for comment.

For more information on this year’s festivities, visit Groundhog.org. A schedule of events and a travel guide are available here.

A live stream will be available at https://www.visitpa.com/live-stream-phils-prediction or https://pacast.com/live/ghog.

View more streaming options here.

