Irma Jean Wolfe, age 90, of Banks, AR, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 28, 2024 at home.

She was born on July 19, 1933 in Knox, PA to the late Rell Mays and Iva Bell May.

She worked for Lyondell in Houston for 38 years.

Jean was a faithful member of Banks Missionary Baptist Church.

Other than her parents she is preceded in death by one brother, John Mays, and two sisters, Thelma Detar and Phyllis Meyers.

She is survived by her loving husband, Joe C. Wolfe of 62 years of Banks, AR; two sons, Deryl Wolfe of Crosby, TX and Jody Wolfe and spouse Kandace of Dayton, TX; three grandchildren, Jeremy Wolfe, Jonathan Stane and Kristin Hanson of spouse Wesley; two great-grandchildren, Kayley Hanson and Charlotte Hanson and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service was 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at Frazer’s Funeral Home.

Burial was in Moseley Cemetery by Frazer’s Funeral Home.

