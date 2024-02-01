Leeper Man Arrested After Police Reportedly Find Stolen Firearm During Traffic Stop

FARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Authorities arrested a local man after they discovered a stolen firearm in his vehicle during a traffic stop on Friday afternoon.

According to a release issued on Wednesday, Marienville-based State Police conducted a traffic stop on a 2005 Ford F-150 near State Route 66 and State Route 36, in Farmington Township, Clarion County, around 1:13 p.m. on Friday, January 26.

Police say the driver of the vehicle was found to be in possession of a stolen firearm.

The arrestee is listed as a 59-year-old Leeper man.

This investigation is ongoing.

The suspect’s name was not released.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The name of the suspect will be released upon the completion of court document filings. An updated article will be posted at this time.

