Local Man Accused of Ordering Timber Company to Cut Down Over 70 Trees on Neighbor’s Property

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Emlenton man is facing a felony theft charge after he allegedly ordered a timber company to cut down over 70 of his neighbor’s trees.

According to court documents, the Emlenton Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 63-year-old Otto Ned Schiberl Jr., of Emlenton, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on Wednesday, January 31.

According to a criminal complaint, the Emlenton Borough Police Department received a report on November 27, 2023, of unauthorized logging and destruction of a property at the intersection of Rupert Road and Dotterer Road, in Richland Township, Venango County.

On November 25, the victim’s son noticed that several trees on the property were cut down, the complaint states. The victim, who owns a camp on the property, noted that a logging company was in the area between April 2023 and July 2023.

Investigators were able to identify the company that was timbering via documentation provided by Richland Township.

Police later interviewed the victim at his property on Rupert Road. Officer Jordan Merryman was able to observe stumps where trees once stood, and a few cut trees still lying on the ground. There were also trees cut on the other side of Dotterer Road, which was identified as the property owned by Otto Schiberl, Jr., according to the complaint.

Officers also observed a “cleared out entry way” on the victim’s property that the forest company used as an access point, the complaint notes.

On December 5, police contacted the owner of the logging company, who stated provided a known male with a logging crew to cut the timber on the “left side” of Dotterer Road and the “right corner” of Dotterer Road and Rupert Road. He then stated the owner of the property was Schiberl, and he had a verbal contract with the known male in charge of the logging crew. The contract was for the known male to buy the timber from Schiberl, and then the owner of the company bought the logs off the known male as they came into the sawmill, the complaint states.

The owner of the company reiterated that there was no written contract, according to the complaint.

Officer Merryman then contacted the known male, who said Schiberl showed them in person exactly where to cut on both properties. He also stated Schiberl showed them the victim’s property pins as if they were his own, the complaint notes.

On December 12, Officer Merryman made contact with Schiberl, who stated the property in question is his property and confirmed that he had the forest company cut down the trees, according to the complaint.

Investigators subsequently obtained the land deeds for Schiberl’s property and the victim’s property.

On December 29, Officer Merryman received an email from the victim, which included images he had taken of his property after the trees were cut down. The email also contained a forestry report, which listed a Timber Trespass Appraisal. The report stated that the victim discovered a portion of his property had been logged without his permission. The report continues, stating the logging crew entered the property and removed 71 sawtimber trees, the complaint states.

The overall total value of the trees were calculated by a forestry company to be $7,140.00. The overall total for the assessment included $700.00 for the inventory and report by the forestry company. A cost of $21,420.00 was also listed for triple stumpage ($7,140.00 x 3), for a total of $22,120.00, the complaint notes.

The owner of the above forestry company told police that the stumpage is multiplied by either two or three. It is multiplied by three if the act is determined to have been deliberate. These laws were confirmed by police, according to the complaint.

During the course of investigation, Officer Merryman determined that Schiberl committed theft by unlawful taking by authorizing the removal and sale of timber from the victim’s property, the complaint states.

Schiberl was arraigned at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 31, on the following charge in front of Judge Lowrey:

Theft By Unlawful Taking – Movable Property, Felony 3

He was released on $10,000.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is set for Wednesday, February 7, at 10:30 a.m. with Judge Lowrey presiding.

