Nancy C. Kirk, 75, of New Bethlehem, passed away Tuesday evening, January 30, 2024, at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo.

Born on April 12, 1948, in Mahoning Township, Armstrong County, she was the daughter of the late Bernard and Alda (LaVan) Wadding.

Nancy was married on April 20, 1968, to David R. Kirk and he survives.

She is also survived by two children, Scott Kirk and his wife, Lucy of Mayport and Trisha Huffman and her husband, Jeffrey of Rimersburg, five grandchildren, Ashley (Stan) Redeye, David Kirk, Hallie (Tyler) Hollingsworth, Willow (R. J.) Huffman, and Douglas Huffman, three great grandchildren, Bryce, Bryella, and Theo, a sister, Vickie Minick and her husband, Larry of Mayport, and a brother, Barry Wadding and his wife, Sandy of New Salem.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother, Jim Wadding.

Visitation will be on Sunday, February 4, 2024, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

The funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Bud Davis officiating.

Interment will be in the Oakland Cemetery in Distant.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

