Clarion Psychiatric Center Supports Local Community with Donations
Thursday, February 1, 2024 @ 12:02 AM
CLARION, Pa. – Clarion Psychiatric Center has provided support for our local community during the holidays and winter months.
Staff donated items to its community partner, Victory House Drop-In Center, during its annual holiday donation drive.
Susan LaBruzzo, Director of Business Development, at the Clarion Psychiatric Center, presented the items to the staff of Victory House during a recent visit. Victory House is a fully consumer-driven, recovery-oriented center that provides vitally important support for people with mental health concerns.
The Victory House Drop-In Center is located at 1099 E. Main Street in Clarion, Pa.
