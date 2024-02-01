 

Clarion Psychiatric Center Supports Local Community with Donations

Thursday, February 1, 2024 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Drop in center Donation Drive (1) (1)CLARION, Pa. – Clarion Psychiatric Center has provided support for our local community during the holidays and winter months.

Staff donated items to its community partner, Victory House Drop-In Center, during its annual holiday donation drive.

Susan LaBruzzo, Director of Business Development, at the Clarion Psychiatric Center, presented the items to the staff of Victory House during a recent visit. Victory House is a fully consumer-driven, recovery-oriented center that provides vitally important support for people with mental health concerns.

The Victory House Drop-In Center is located at 1099 E. Main Street in Clarion, Pa.

