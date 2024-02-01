Know Your Neighbors: ‘Without My Mom, I Wouldn’t Be Doing the Work I Love and Enjoy’

“I’m proud of who I am and what I went through. It made me stronger,” Clarion resident Robin Truitt told exploreClarion.com.

(Pictured: Robin Truitt, on the right, with her mother, Margie Hinderliter, at a craft painting class.)

Robin hasn’t had an easy life, but she doesn’t lament about it. She sees every hurdle as a challenge and becomes stronger once she gets past the obstacle.

As she looks back on her childhood, she attributes her success in life to her mother, Margie Hinderliter.

Margie was a single mother raising three kids. Robin explains that although this was a troublesome time for Margie, she was an amazing mother and provider. The family lived in public housing and other subsidized properties.

Being single and responsible for three kids–ages 10, 13, and 14, with Robin being the oldest–Margie took whatever job she could find, from digging ditches to being a meter maid to getting a job with the Clarion County Housing Authority (CCHA) in 1976.

The position at CCHA was an important step in Margie’s life; she eventually became the executive director.

When Margie took over the position, Robin said the authority was in the red, but by the time of her retirement in 1993, CCHA owned five HUD/Farmer Home properties, owned its own office, and had money in the bank. She also managed other properties for developers during her term.

Following in her mother’s footsteps, Robin pursued a career in helping others to find affordable and safe housing. In 1986, she took the test through the State Civil Service Commission for Clerical Typist II and worked her way up through the positions.

Robin truly loved what she did in helping others, especially since she walked in the clients’ shoes…”Been There, Done That.”

In 2013, Robin was hired by Developac Inc. to manage Liberty Towers and Liberty Hill Apartments. As a property manager, she was given the freedom to incorporate into the properties what she felt the residents needed.

“Most properties have a feeling of commercial, meaning just renting a place to lie your head, and I wanted Liberty Towers and Liberty Hill to feel like a home with benefits,” Robin said.

Her mission was to have the client feel welcome and at home. She wanted to give them something they couldn’t get anywhere else and not be embarrassed they were low-income or disabled.

Everyone deserves a second chance in life, Robin insists.

To meet this challenge, she listened to their voices and concerns.

Since Robin has been managing Liberty Towers, two pavilions were built, one of which was fenced in so residents could take their pets out. She started Weiner Wednesday, where a resident can buy a hot dog with any condiments they want for a dollar. That developed into adding a side, whether it be potato salad, macaroni salad, or soup for an additional dollar.

In an effort to help Robin with her plan, Kim Kroh, a board member, and Kim’s husband donated a hotdog cooker and bread warmer. There was such an overwhelming response that they ended up buying a hot dog cooker and now use the other one to steam the buns.

Additionally, Chuck Truitt, Robin’s husband, (pictured below on the left) steps in and helps her in any way that he can. She said he truly cares about the residents and makes them laugh; he brightens their spirits.

Oftentimes, Chuck tells the residents the first 20 hotdogs are on him!

When COVID-19 hit in 2020, it was an awful time for everyone, Robin said.

She saw the physical and emotional effects on the residents of the Towers. During the lockdown period, she was concerned for them because they couldn’t leave their apartments, and the only people they saw were healthcare givers. She saw the toll it had on her residents and was worried they weren’t taking care of themselves. Once the restrictions were lifted, she organized a monthly meal. The meals could be eaten in the Community Room at Liberty Towers, spaced apart, or if they felt uncomfortable, they were delivered. She encouraged them to gather in the Community Room, though, so there would be socialization.

The meals were a hit.

Since they needed funds to continue the meals, the Towers gets donations from Hope Rising Church, Community Action, Inc., Zion Church, Long Acres Potato Farms, Immaculate Conception Church, and Robin’s “gracious board members.”

The Towers asks for a minimal donation from the residents for the monthly meals to help with the additional expenses involved. The third Monday of the month is either the Residents’ Meal or Grill-Out Day, depending on the weather, of course.

Keeping the residents busy is important to Robin.

She is thrilled they have a weekly bingo for the residents. Recently, the Towers purchased a shuffleboard to have tournaments, too.

Robin said, “Chuck searched and searched for one to meet our needs, then went and picked it up.”

During the Christmas holiday, Robin busied herself to make sure her residents at Liberty Towers felt special, that “they counted in this world.” The meal was free to the residents. Not only did Robin, Chuck, and the Liberty Towers’ staff cater to the residents, but they also joined them, making sure everyone was enjoying themselves.

ExploreClarion.com asked a resident, Mary Anna Wagner, how she felt about Robin, and she said that she is a wonderful person. She considers her a good friend.

“Robin makes me feel so comfortable, and she takes time to listen to what I have to say. She has helped me in ways that no one can understand,” Mary Anna said.

“She encouraged me to bring the residents together. Every evening, we meet in the Community Room–everyone in the building is invited to join us. The more the merrier.”

Mary Anna added, “Robin encouraged this, and I am so glad she did!”





On Friday nights, Mary Anna and her friends go across the street to the Liberty House—everyone from the Towers is welcome to come along. It is an open invitation.

Robin has helped many residents come out of their shells, make friends, and enjoy each day to the fullest.

“I’m proud of who I am and what I went through. It made me stronger,” Robin emphasized. “Thankfully, I had an awesome mom who not only dedicated her life to helping others, especially after understanding the need and what she went through, but also giving hard-core love.

“Without my mom, I wouldn’t be doing the work I love and enjoy.”

Photos from the Annual Christmas Dinner at Liberty Towers in December 2023





Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.