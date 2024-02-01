 

SPONSORED: Long Shot Ammo & Arms to Host ‘Shadow or No Shadow’ Sale for Groundhog Day

Thursday, February 1, 2024 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

phil
FAIRMOUNT CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Stop by Long Shot Ammo & Arms for the “Shadow or No Shadow” sale to celebrate Groundhog Day!

The “Shadow or No Shadow” sale will run from Friday, February 2, through Sunday, February 4, and the featured sale will be determined by Punxsutawney Phil:

  • Shadow: All long guns will be 10% off
  • No Shadow: All pistols 10% off

Stop by Long Shot Ammo & Arms after the Groundhog Day festivities to take advantage of the sale!

Questions? Give the knowledgeable staff at Long Shot Ammo & Arms a call at 814-365-7028.

Long Shot Ammo & Arms is located at 660 Longview Road, Fairmount City, PA 16224.

