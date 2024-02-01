State Police Calls: $300 Cash Stolen from 80-Year-Old Woman at Walmart Self-Checkout

Clarion-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Elderly Woman a Victim of Theft at Clarion Walmart

A theft incident is currently under investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Clarion Patrol Unit, according to a report from Trooper B. Hoffman.

The incident, which involved the disposition of funds, occurred at the Walmart located on Perkins Road in Monroe Township, Clarion County. The incident happened between 12:00 AM and 1:00 PM on January 19, 2024.

The victim, an 80-year-old woman from Callensburg, PA, reported that $300 in U.S. currency was stolen from her at the self-checkout in the store.

The investigation is ongoing as PSP Clarion works to identify the person or persons responsible for the theft.

Juvenile Arrested in Clarion County Indecent Assault Case

An indecent assault incident involving two juveniles has been investigated and closed by the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Clarion Crime Unit, according to a report from Trooper K. Berggren.

The incident, which occurred between 3:00 PM and 9:00 PM on January 22, 2024, was initially reported as suspected child abuse. The report led to an investigation in Sligo Boro, Clarion County.

The parties involved included a 15-year-old female victim and a 15-year-old male from Pennsylvania who was subsequently arrested as a result of the investigation.

The investigation has been officially closed following the arrest.

