 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

State Police Calls: $300 Cash Stolen from 80-Year-Old Woman at Walmart Self-Checkout

Thursday, February 1, 2024 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

psp state police cruiser 2Clarion-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Elderly Woman a Victim of Theft at Clarion Walmart

A theft incident is currently under investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Clarion Patrol Unit, according to a report from Trooper B. Hoffman.

The incident, which involved the disposition of funds, occurred at the Walmart located on Perkins Road in Monroe Township, Clarion County. The incident happened between 12:00 AM and 1:00 PM on January 19, 2024.

The victim, an 80-year-old woman from Callensburg, PA, reported that $300 in U.S. currency was stolen from her at the self-checkout in the store.

The investigation is ongoing as PSP Clarion works to identify the person or persons responsible for the theft.

Juvenile Arrested in Clarion County Indecent Assault Case

An indecent assault incident involving two juveniles has been investigated and closed by the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Clarion Crime Unit, according to a report from Trooper K. Berggren.

The incident, which occurred between 3:00 PM and 9:00 PM on January 22, 2024, was initially reported as suspected child abuse. The report led to an investigation in Sligo Boro, Clarion County.

The parties involved included a 15-year-old female victim and a 15-year-old male from Pennsylvania who was subsequently arrested as a result of the investigation.

The investigation has been officially closed following the arrest.


Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2024 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.