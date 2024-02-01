Sue E. Switzer, 83, of Fairmount City, passed peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday morning, January 31, 2024, at the Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital.

Born on November 4, 1940, in Knox, she was the daughter of the late Byrd W. and Vivian Isabelle (McElhattan) Runyan.

She was married on April 16, 1960, to Franklin D. “Beaver” Switzer and he preceded her in death on January 9, 2016.

She enjoyed cooking, baking, needle work, and knitting and she loved her dogs.

Her famous quote was “I never met a cookie I didn’t like.”

Sue is survived by three children, Kenneth Switzer and his wife, Arleen of Fairmount City, Sherri Dugan and her husband, Dan of Bellefonte, and Jill Pence and her husband, Chris of North East, five grandchildren, Zachary (Allison) Dugan, Thomas (Amy) Switzer, Jessica (Zach) Allen, Bradley Pence, and Alyssa Pence, six great grandchildren, Jacob Allen, Riley Allen, Jackson Allen, Simon Switzer, Annie Switzer, and Micah Switzer, and a brother, Thomas Runyan of Knox.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Carol Carbaugh, and three brothers, James Runyan, Byrd Runyan, Jr., and Don “Butch” Runyan.

Visitation will be on Friday, February 2, 2024, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

The funeral service will be on Saturday, February 3, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Tom Switzer and Pastor Tim Shimmons co-officiating.

Interment will follow at the Salem Cemetery in Frogtown.

The family wishes to thank the nursing staff, especially “Ellie” for their wonderful, loving care.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

