William Dale “Bill” Kriebel, Sr., 76, of New Bethlehem, passed away suddenly at his home on Tuesday evening, January 30, 2024.

Born on June 9, 1947, in Maple Grove, Clarion County, he was the son of the late Clarence and Anna Marie (Seybert) Kriebel.

He served his country with the US Army from April 1965 to April 1971.

He worked in the oil and gas fields with R B Robertson Gas and Oil Co. doing various jobs.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, hunting, and playing Corn Hole with his buddies.

He was married on September 28, 1973, to Pamela (Rankin) Kriebel and she survives.

He is also survived by two children, Melissa Kriebel and her fiancé, Clint Mosley of Pleasantville, and William D. Kriebel, Jr. of New Bethlehem, One granddaughter, Daveigh Neely, eight sisters, Carole (John), Velma (Steve), Patricia (Gale), Linda (Joe), Kathy (Fred), Mary (Lenny), Lindsey (Stan), and Bonnie (Denny), and three brothers, Paul (Nancy), Robert (Joan), and Tom (Sue).

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Kriebel.

Bill’s request was to be cremated.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

