Armstrong County to Become 28th County to Join Office of Attorney General’s Diversion Initiative

ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Pa. — Attorney General Michelle Henry announced on Thursday that Armstrong County has joined the Law Enforcement Treatment Initiative (LETI), a collaborative program launched by the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General and law enforcement to divert individuals in need to treatment services.

(Pictured above: Southern Armstrong Regional Police Department Chief of Police Christopher Fabec speaks on LETI, at the Armstrong County Courthouse in Kittanning.)

Armstrong County becomes the 28th county to join LETI as Attorney General Henry continues efforts to expand the program.

PA LETI is a law enforcement-led treatment initiative that enables Pennsylvanians in Armstrong County seeking treatment for substance use disorder to contact probation and parole services, the sheriff’s department, other county officials, and community stakeholders, who will then contact the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission.

“I applaud Armstrong County’s attention to this crisis and the need to divert individuals from criminal charges and prison when treatment services are in the best interests of the person and community,” said Attorney General Michelle Henry. “By connecting individuals to the treatment they need, LETI saves lives, makes our communities stronger, and helps to minimize the stigma associated with substance use disorder. I commend the work that District Attorney Charlton and our law enforcement partners across Armstrong County are doing to help build stronger, healthier communities.”

AG Henry said partnering with Armstrong County law enforcement agencies and others under PA LETI will:

Open their doors to those suffering from substance use disorder.

Help identify individuals seeking treatment services.

Assist with ensuring that people have transportation to treatment services.

Maintain relationships with our local drug and alcohol administration to understand availability, and collect data to study outcomes.

In Armstrong County, individuals can walk into the police station, probation office, sheriff’s department, or the local drug and alcohol authority and ask to be connected to substance abuse treatment. This program also empowers law enforcement to offer treatment to people suffering from addiction and will help stop the revolving door that exists for individuals who do not receive treatment.

The LETI program will continue the work that Armstrong County has been doing to address the substance abuse in their community.

“Treatment and treatment resources are a very important part of helping others. Making referrals to connect people with a substance use disorder or a co-occurring disorder is a proactive approach,” said District Attorney Katie Charlton. “The LETI program connects anyone who is struggling right at the time of need. We also know that arresting individuals with a substance use disorder accomplishes very little without also addressing the underlying issue which caused the individual to come into contact with the criminal justice system in the first place. The LETI program also offers those resources in the criminal justice system as a result of their substance use disorder. This is a benefit to both law enforcement and the community, as it will lead to less criminal issues and sober, productive citizens. I am pleased to work with the Attorney General’s Office in bringing this program to Armstrong County.”

Since beginning in 2020, LETI has received 1,370 referrals from concerned individuals throughout the Commonwealth.

“The Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission is excited about the opportunity to further collaborate with the Armstrong County District Attorney’s Office, local law enforcement, and the Attorney General’s Office in bringing the Law Enforcement Treatment Initiative (LETI) program to Armstrong County,” said Katie Anderson, Executive Director, Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission. “In addition to the existing Armstrong County Drug Intensive Supervision and Treatment program and the Magistrate-level Diversionary Treatment Program, law enforcement officers will now have additional diversionary strategies that can help offenders identify another path to obtain treatment and supportive services. As has been said many times ‘we cannot arrest ourselves out of this drug problem’, the LETI program will provide our criminal justice partners the opportunity to offer treatment and recovery support services to persons with Substance Use Disorders living in Armstrong County.”

Agent Janene Holter, PhD, is the Office of Attorney General’s dedicated full-time agent who coordinates PA LETI. Her work includes training, writing policies for each participating county, convening key community stakeholders, and case management of LETI referrals.

LETI currently operates in Berks, Bradford, Butler, Cameron, Carbon, Chester, Clearfield, Clinton, Columbia, Dauphin, Delaware, Elk, Erie, Fayette, Indiana, Jefferson, Luzerne, Mifflin, Monroe, Montgomery, Northumberland, Schuylkill, Snyder, Somerset, Sullivan, Wayne, and Wyoming counties. District Attorneys in Pennsylvania interested in starting a PA LETI program should contact the Office of Attorney General at 570-826-2483.

