BREAKING NEWS: Venango County Man Charged with Sexual Assaults of Young Children, Manufacturing Child Pornography



HARRISBURG, Pa. — Attorney General Michelle Henry announced the arrest of a Venango County man for sexual abuse of children, possession of child pornography, and manufacturing child pornography.

(Photo above: William Lee Show. Provided by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office.)

William Lee Show, 52, was arrested and arraigned Thursday on 34 felony charges and is being held at Venango County Prison without bail.

The Office of Attorney General’s Child Predator Section discovered Show was downloading and viewing child pornography, and found additional images of child pornography at Show’s Seneca home. Some of the images found were of Show sexually assaulting young children.

“The work of the investigative team uncovered a pattern of truly heinous conduct,” Attorney General Henry said. “At the core of my sworn duty are obligations to protect Pennsylvania’s most vulnerable citizens and pursue justice for innocent children who have been harmed. Be assured, that is precisely what we intend to do in this case.”

In all, Show is charged with 29 counts of possessing and manufacturing child pornography, two counts of indecent assault of a person under 13, two counts of corruption of minors, and criminal use of a communication facility — all felonies.

The magisterial district judge who arraigned Show denied bail due to “a safety risk to children.”

Anyone with information about Show and his possible involvement in any additional offenses is asked to contact the Attorney General’s Child Predator Section at 1-800-385-1044. Concerned citizens can also report child abuse to the Pennsylvania ChildLine by calling 1-800-932-0313.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 14.

This case was investigated, charged, and will be prosecuted by the Office of Attorney General’s Child Predator Section.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.