Charlotte Ann Roxberry, beloved daughter of Brandon and Sydney Roxberry of Franklin, was born peacefully sleeping on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, at UPMC-Northwest in Seneca.

In addition to her loving parents, Charlotte is survived by her maternal grandparents: Steven and Roberta Baker of Franklin, along with her paternal grandparents: Ronald Roxberry of Franklin, and Malinda Roxberry of Polk.

Charlotte is further survived by her aunt, Ashleigh Baker and her significant other, Sam Hinkle of Erie; her uncle, Aaron “AJ” Baker and his wife, Melissa of Pittsburgh; and by her uncle, Ryan Roxberry and his significant other, Cayla Ellenberger of Maryville, TN.

Charlotte was greeted in heaven by her uncle, Cory Roxberry along with many other loved ones.

Charlotte is loved beyond what words can describe, and will be greatly missed for the rest of our lives.

Private interment will be in Graham Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information.

