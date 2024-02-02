 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Easy Shrimp Alfredo

Friday, February 2, 2024 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Instead of buying a jar of sauce, make it from scratch for this easy shrimp Alfredo recipe!

Ingredients

8 ounces uncooked fettuccine
1/4 cup butter, cubed

1-1/2 cups heavy whipping cream
1 pound cooked medium shrimp, peeled and deveined
3/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1 garlic clove, minced
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1 teaspoon minced fresh parsley
Lemon wedges, optional

Directions

1. Cook fettuccine according to package directions. Meanwhile, in a large saucepan or skillet, melt the butter over medium heat. Stir in cream. Bring to a gentle boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, for 3 minutes, stirring constantly.

2. Add the shrimp, cheese, garlic and pepper; cook and stir until heated through. Drain fettuccine; toss with shrimp mixture. Sprinkle with parsley; if desired, top with additional Parmesan cheese and serve with lemon wedges.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


