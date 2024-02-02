Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Easy Shrimp Alfredo

Instead of buying a jar of sauce, make it from scratch for this easy shrimp Alfredo recipe!

Ingredients

8 ounces uncooked fettuccine

1/4 cup butter, cubed



1-1/2 cups heavy whipping cream1 pound cooked medium shrimp, peeled and deveined3/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese1 garlic clove, minced1/4 teaspoon pepper1 teaspoon minced fresh parsleyLemon wedges, optional

Directions

1. Cook fettuccine according to package directions. Meanwhile, in a large saucepan or skillet, melt the butter over medium heat. Stir in cream. Bring to a gentle boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, for 3 minutes, stirring constantly.

2. Add the shrimp, cheese, garlic and pepper; cook and stir until heated through. Drain fettuccine; toss with shrimp mixture. Sprinkle with parsley; if desired, top with additional Parmesan cheese and serve with lemon wedges.

