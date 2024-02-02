Dennis Luttenauer, 72, of Marienville, died Tuesday, January 29, 2024.

He was a son of the late Paul and LaRue (Leonard) Luttenauer.

Star Quarterback for the Moon Tigers, Dennis continued his education at the University of Pennsylvania, where he received his BA in Political Science followed by his Juris Doctor from the John Marshall College of Law in Cleveland.

On June 9, 1979 he married Kathleen Kroeger in Shaker Heights, Ohio.

He was an attorney, spending much of his career practicing in Marienville and Kane.

He also served for a time as a McKean County Public Defender and previously as District Attorney in Forest County.

His memberships included the Pennsylvania Bar Association, the Rotary and Lions Clubs of both Kane and Marienville.

Dennis’s greatest joy was hosting friends and family and sharing the beauty of the Allegheny National Forest.

He introduced new generations to his favorite musical artists through his love of playing guitar and singing.

A genuinely well-rounded person, he loved the outdoors, political discourse, and finding the most appropriate quote for any occasion.

Dennis will be missed by his wife Kathy, his older brothers, Paul (wife, Mary and nephew, Shawn) and Duane, and his beloved dog Ginger.

Dennis also will be greatly missed by his extended family, especially all of the Kroegers.

Deeply loved Uncle to all of his Tadpoles.

Furlong Funeral Home, 140 Cherry St., Marienville has been entrusted with the final arrangements for Mr. Luttenauer.

A gathering in his honor will be held in summer 2024.

Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, share a memory and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.