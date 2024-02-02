Featured Local Job: Controller

Burns & Burns Insurance is seeking a qualified candidate for a Controller position in Clarion, PA.

Burns and Burns is a leading insurance provider in northwestern PA dedicated to delivering exceptional coverage and service to our clients. With a commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction, they have established themselves as a trusted name in the insurance industry. As they continue to grow, they are seeking a dynamic and experienced Controller to join the finance team.

Job Location: Clarion, PA

Job Category: Accounting / Finance

Job Type: Full-Time

Remote Type: No

Job Description:

As the Controller at Burns and Burns, you will play a key role in overseeing the financial operations of the organization. You will be responsible for financial planning, analysis, budgeting, and ensuring compliance with regulatory standards. If you are a seasoned finance professional with a background in the insurance industry and possess strong leadership skills, we invite you to apply for this exciting opportunity.

Benefits:

Paid Time Off (PTO)

Health Insurance

Vision Insurance

Life Insurance

Disability Insurance

Monday-Friday Schedule

Retirement Plan

Evenings Off

Responsibilities:

Oversee day-to-day financial operations, including budgeting, forecasting, and financial reporting.

Develop and implement financial policies, procedures, and controls to ensure compliance and efficient financial management.

Prepare accurate and timely financial statements, reports, and analyses for internal and external stakeholders.

Manage risk and identify strategies to safeguard the financial assets of the organization.

Coordinate internal audits, ensuring compliance with relevant laws and regulations.

Optimize cash flow management, including receivables and payables, to ensure financial stability.

Provide financial analysis and insights to support strategic decision-making.

Lead and mentor the finance and accounting team, fostering a collaborative work environment.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in finance, Accounting, or a related field. CPA designation preferred but not required.

Proven experience in financial management, with a background in the insurance industry highly desirable.

Strong knowledge of accounting principles, financial reporting, and regulatory compliance.

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills with the ability to interpret financial data and trends.

Exceptional communication skills, both verbal and written, with the ability to present complex information to diverse associates and team members.

Proficiency in financial software and Microsoft Excel.

Demonstrated leadership abilities and experience in leading a finance team.

Understanding of insurance industry regulations and compliance requirements.

Burns and Burns is an equal opportunity employer. We encourage candidates from all backgrounds to apply.

