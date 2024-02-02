Frank E. Carlson, 94, went to be with the Lord on January 23, 2024.

Frank was born in Oil City, PA, son of the late Elmer F. Carlson and Elizabeth (nee Anthony) Carlson.

After graduating from Oil City High School in 1948, Frank enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served primarily on the USS Midway for four years.

Frank graduated from Grove City College in Pennsylvania in 1957 with a degree in Business Administration.

He began his career at Pennzoil in June 1957, and was relocated with his family to Houston, TX, in 1965, retiring in 2000.

On June 9, 1956, Frank married Dorothy L. Karns, and together they set an example of deep devotion and love that proved an inspiration to all who knew them.

Dorothy passed away on December 15, 2023, only 5 weeks before Frank’s passing.

Frank and Dorothy had four children—a firstborn son, Leslie Paul, who died at 11 months of age; and three daughters, Joanne Joy Go (married to John Go), LaVonne Hope Carlson, and Carolyn Faith Carlson, all of whom reside in Houston, TX.

Over the years, Frank and Dorothy opened their home to many in need, including a niece, Sharon Kelly Sayers, of Rochester, New York, who lived with them throughout her last high school years and continues to be a member of the family.

In addition to their daughters, Frank is survived by 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

He was the second born and only remaining of four siblings.

As a boy, Frank attended the Oil City Free Methodist Church and was a founding member of Houston’s Free Methodist Church, where he was a member for many years and later became a member of Living Word Nazarene Church, Houston, TX.

Frank was a lifelong member of Gideons International, serving in several leadership roles and founding new camps.

Frank led a life of Christian example, always encouraging to others and generous with his gifts.

A memorial service will be held Friday, February 2, 2024 at 2 pm, at University Place, 7480 Beechnut St, Houston, TX 77074.

Interment will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Park Cemetery in Venango County, PA, at a date to be determined.

Frank would have been pleased if donations were to be made in lieu of flowers to The Gideons International at www.gideons.org.

Condolences may be offered at www.millerfuneral.com.

