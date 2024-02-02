Golden Eagles Wrestling Falls in Wild Dual to Lock Haven, 25-16

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — It was a night of upsets, big scores and exciting finishes, but the Golden Eagle wrestling team came up just short on the road, falling 25-16 to Lock Haven at Thomas Fieldhouse on Thursday evening.

Photo by Kirkland Photography

The bouts on the night were split evenly at 5-5, giving an indication of how the result was more even than the final score would indicate. As such, bonus points were a major factor in determining the winner, and on that account, the Bald Eagles came out ahead, as all of their wins came with extra points attached.

The upset of the night came in the 125-pound match, where Joey Fischer got the best of eighth-ranked Anthony Noto by decision. Noto—a 2023 All-American that placed fourth at the NCAA Division I Championships—had beaten Fischer in their previous four meetings, but this time Fischer came out on top. Fischer fought off an attack from Noto early in the first period, countering to take him down for the first points of the bout.

An eventual escape from Noto and another at the start of the second period narrowed the deficit to 3-2, and Noto took a 5-4 lead with a takedown before the end of that frame.

Fischer got out from the bottom at the start of the third to tie the bout, and the highlight of the bout came with 43 seconds remaining when he fought off a shot and scrambled to get on top of Noto for a takedown. He held on as the clock wound down to zero for the 9-6 decision, briefly giving Clarion a 13-11 match lead.

Lock Haven countered with three straight wins and put the final result out of reach from there, going ahead 25-13 heading into the 157-pound bout. Alejandro Herrera-Rondon gave up a late takedown to Connor Eck to tie their match at 6-6 at the end of regulation, but the former scored a takedown less than a minute into sudden victory to pick up the decision.

Eli Brinsky started things off in the bout with a gritty effort against Eric Alderfer at 165 pounds, in a match where neither wrestler scored a takedown. Both picked up escapes to start the second and third periods, but Brinsky pulled off a series of mat returns in the second period to lock up the riding time point and the 2-1 win.

The Golden Eagles suffered a blow in the 174-pound bout when John Worthing was forced to injury default just seconds into the match, giving the Bald Eagles a lead, but Cam Pine got those points back with a major decision over Cael Black at 184 pounds.

John Meyers gritted out a win by decision at heavyweight, holding on to beat Ethan Miller 7-4 to pull his team back to within 11-10.

Lock Haven 25, Clarion 16

165: Eli Brinsky (Clarion) dec. Eric Alderfer (Lock Haven), 2-1 / Clarion, 3-0

174: Tyler Stoltzfus (Lock Haven) won by injury default #32 John Worthing (Clarion) / Lock Haven, 6-3

184: #30 Cam Pine (Clarion) major dec. Cael Black (Lock Haven), 17-5 / Clarion, 7-6

197: Colin Fegley (Lock Haven) tech fall Brett Wittmann (Clarion), 17-2 (5:53) / Lock Haven, 11-7

285: John Meyers (Clarion) dec. Ethan Miller (Lock Haven), 7-4 / Lock Haven, 11-10

125: Joey Fischer (Clarion) dec, #8 Anthony Noto (Lock Haven), 9-6 / Clarion, 13-11

133: #29 Gable Strickland (Lock Haven) major dec. TJ England (Clarion), 9-1 / Lock Haven, 15-13

141: #13 Wyatt Henson (Lock Haven) major dec. Ryan Sullivan (Clarion), 14-4 / Lock Haven, 19-13

149: Nick Stonecheck (Lock Haven) pinned Kyle Schickel (Clarion), 1:34 / Lock Haven, 25-13

157: #29 Alejandro Herrera-Rondon (Clarion) dec, Connor Eck (Lock Haven), SV-1 9-6 / FINAL, Lock Haven 25-16

*Dual Started at 165 pounds

**Individual Ranking = NCAA Coaches’ Panel (January 22)

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.