Groundhog Day 2024: Punxsutawney Phil Predicts Early Spring

Friday, February 2, 2024 @ 07:02 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Punxsutawney-Phil-1PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. – This morning, Pennsylvania’s own world-famous groundhog Punxsutawney Phil predicted an early spring after he did not see his shadow, a prediction so rare that it has only happened 21 times in the 138-year history of Groundhog Day.

Residents of Punxsutawney and visitors from across the nation gathered to see Phil make his highly-anticipated weather prognostication, during Pennsylvania’s unique Groundhog Day celebration.

Celebrated by locals and visitors alike, the annual event dates back to 1887 when a group of groundhog hunters first dubbed themselves “The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club” and proclaimed Punxsutawney Phil to be the one-and-only weather prognosticating groundhog.

Since then, thousands of people gather each February 2 to watch the groundhog emerge.

According to the holiday folklore, if the groundhog sees his shadow, there will be six more weeks of winter weather. Should he not see his shadow, Phil promises an early spring.

This year’s Groundhog Day celebration is just one of the many unique experiences the Pennsylvania Tourism Office is proud to share on visitPA.com and their corresponding social media channels.

Visit PA also encourages those looking for their next celebration or trip to grab a copy of the 2024 Free Traveler Guide, an annual guide full of new ideas on how to explore and learn more about Pennsylvania.

The Pennsylvania Tourism Office, housed within the Department of Community and Economic Development, is dedicated to inspiring travel to Pennsylvania. From iconic attractions to hidden gems, tourism in Pennsylvania helps support the state’s economy and creates jobs for local businesses – all while improving residents’ quality of life.


