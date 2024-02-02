 

Police ID Leeper Man Arrested During Traffic Stop for Alleged Possession of Stolen Firearm

Friday, February 2, 2024 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

colt-5102478_1280 (1)FARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Authorities arrested a local man after they reportedly discovered a stolen firearm in his vehicle during a traffic stop last Friday afternoon.

Court records show Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 59-year-old Herbert Wade Newton, of Leeper, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, around 1:13 p.m. on Friday, January 26, PSP Marienville Trooper Dylan Cyphert observed a black Ford F-150 pickup with no inspection sticker traveling south on State Route 66 in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

The registered owner of the vehicle—identified as Herbert Newton—showed an active AOPC (Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts) arrest warrant out of Allegheny County, the complaint states.

Based on the characteristics of the sole registered owner of the vehicle, Trooper Cyphert initiated a traffic stop near Anderson Drive. During the traffic stop, the driver, who was confirmed to be Newton, was in possession of a concealed firearm on his right hip without a concealed carry permit, the complaint indicates.

When asked about the permit, Newtown stated he did not have one and that he purchased the firearm from a friend, according to the complaint.

The firearm was identified as a black .38 special pistol with a known serial number, which was previously entered into NCIC as stolen.

Newton was arraigned at 5:40 p.m. on Friday, January 26, on the following charges in front of Judge Schill:

  • Receiving Stolen Property, Felony 2
  • Firearm Not To Be Carried W/O License-No Criminal Violence, Misdemeanor 1
  • Operating Vehicle W/O Valid Inspection, Summary
  • Violate Hazard Regulation, Summary
  • Failure To Carry Registration, Summary
  • Investigation By Officer/Duty Of Operator, Summary

Unable to post $10,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail on January 26.

He was released on January 29 after his bail was posted through a professional bondsman.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, February 6, at 1:15 p.m., with Judge Schill presiding.


