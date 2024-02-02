Robin F. Hawkins, 66, of Oil City, PA, passed away Tuesday Jan. 30, 2024 at 2:00 P.M. at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie, PA.

Born August 16, 1957 in Oil City, PA, she was the daughter of the late Robert & Suzanne McFarland Sayers.

Robin was a graduate of Oil City High School.

She was married to Mark A. Hawkins and he survives.

A homemaker, Robin enjoyed nature and watching the deer.

She was a devoted Christian.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by three children: Matthew Hawkins & his wife Mary Beth of Oil City, Joshua Hawkins & his wife Shannon of New Bethlehem, Jennifer Reed & her husband Michael of Oil City; 7 grandchildren: Megan, Matthias, Aidan, Alayna, Eli, Abigail and Luke.

She is also survived by her brothers and sisters: Kathy Ross of Oil City, Deb Balcita & her husband Leo of Oil City, Connie Hawkins & her husband Paul of Franklin, Bob Sayers of Oil City, Lori Braun & her husband Roland of Franklin, Joe Sayers of Franklin; as well as several nieces and nephews.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

Services will take place at the convenience of the family.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be sent to St. Jude’s Childrens Hospital.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

