FOR APPROVAL: First-Year Head Coach Braun Gourley Contending for a Winning Season

CLARION Pa. (EYT) – Technically, this is the inaugural season of Clarion Area’s reorganized wrestling program.

Taking the same name as the successful co-op football program, the Clarion Area Wildcats consists of students from Clarion, North Clarion, Clarion-Limestone, and Keystone.

First-year head coach Braun Gourley is the man in charge. Similar to his team, Gourley has had a wild journey to reach his current position.

Because of certain circumstances, he became the Wildcats’ inaugural coach and is thoroughly enjoying being the varsity coach for a highly successful makeshift program.

“On short notice, the school was looking for a varsity coach,” Gourley told exploreClarion.com. “So, myself and Lee Weber, the junior high coach, came together to coach. He took over for varsity, and I took junior high. Then, last year, Lee decided he didn’t want to coach anymore.”

Coincidentally, Gourley’s coaching career has mirrored the wrestling career of his son, Mason. He has been able to coach Mason at the elementary, junior high, and varsity levels.

“I had no intention of being the junior high coach or even the varsity coach,” Gourley explained. “And, I was never one of those guys that wanted to follow his son through everything he did to coach him the whole time. But, because of certain circumstances, that is how it all transpired.”

Clarion Area junior Mason wrestles at the 170-pound weight class and has an 8-3 record so far this season. As fate would have it, Mason is following in Braun’s footsteps, who was also a wrestler at Clarion High School.

“It’s been a lot of fun,” said Braun Gourley. “We have both put a lot of time into it. I have always loved the sport, and I introduced it to him at a young age. He grew to love it, as well, and took an interest in it when he was in fifth and sixth grade.”

Gourley said he is not focused on the future and has not decided on whether he will continue to coach after Mason graduates next year.

“Right now I am just on a year-by-year basis, so we will see what happens,” Gourley added.

A winning program might encourage Gourley to stick around. This season the Wildcats are 11-0 overall and 2-0 in region play as a team, all with a first-year head coach.

“We knew we were going to have a good group of kids that would put time and effort in,” Gourley said. “We have had a good team that has had some success and that always helps to keep the morale up and the interest up.”

Right now, overall interest is at a high point for Clarion wrestling. Many kids from all four schools are joining the program.

“Our numbers are up. A couple of years ago on varsity, we ended the year with only five or six kids. But, this year we are holding strong with 18 on our roster. For a varsity roster around here, that is really good.”

Gourley attributes the growth in wrestling to community support from schools.

Clarion superintendent Dr. Joseph Carrico, Clarion-Limestone principal Ross Sintobin. and North Clarion athletic director Larry Wiser are key supporters of the Central Clarion banner, according to Gourley.

“Becoming the Wildcats has helped to center the team. We have a solid group of coaches and volunteers that goes all the way up to the varsity level.”

Before their match against Redbank Valley on Tuesday, Clarion Area honored their youth wrestlers by naming them off one by one and introducing them ahead of the game. Numerous kids arrived to prove wrestling’s ongoing popularity in the community.

“Our youth numbers are great and continue to get better every year,” said Gourley. “With any sport, you need your youth program to get the kids interested and keep them motivated.”

For now, the Wildcats are prioritizing the upcoming playoffs. On Saturday, the team will travel to Brookville for the District Duels, where the teams from District 9 will be selected for the state team title competition.

Seniors Brendon Wright, Seth Weckerly, Holden Sparks, Rudy Shetler, Jadyn Scheftic, Colten Keihl, Kaden Ferguson, and Joshua Beal, who were also honored on Tuesday, want nothing more than a deep playoff run at states.

“At this point in the season, you have your team, but you have to manage injuries, eligibility, and bumps and bruises.

“I think now there is a higher level of elite wrestlers with kids that practice year-round. I think some wrestlers there are better than years past.”

