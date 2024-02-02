PREVIEW: A Deep Dive into District IX Class 2A Team Dual Tournament Taking Place This Weekend

BROOKVILLE, Pa. — This weekend offers the first glimpse of the 2024 wrestling postseason in the form of the District IX Class 2A Team Dual tournament, slated for Saturday, February 3, at Brookville Jr./Sr. High School.

There are three first round matches. Central Clarion (3rd seed) wrestles Brookville (6th seed) and Port Allegany (2nd seed) meets Curwensville (7th seed), both at 10:00 a.m. The other opening round match, St. Marys (4th seed) versus Brockway (5th seed), follows on the first available mat.

The semifinals will feature the Central Clarion/Brookville winner against the Port Allegany/Curwensville winner, with the victor of the St. Marys/Brockway contest drawing top-seeded Clearfield.





The day concludes with the championship match—the winner advancing to the PIAA Team Championship next week at the Giant Center in Hershey—and a contest to decide third place.

#1 Seed: Clearfield Bison (dual meet record: 13-1)

Clearfield, ranked 13th in the state by PA Power Wrestling (PAPW), enters this year’s event as the clear top seed.

A year ago, Clearfield’s first at the 2A-level after dropping from 3A following the 2021-2022 season, the Bison also entered this tournament as the first seed, possessing a 13-1 record that included a win over District IX Class 2A “king pin” Brookville, which snapped the Raiders’ 92-match win streak against intra-district foes. Brookville, however, got revenge at that tournament, toppling Clearfield for the district title in a contentious final-round match.

The Bison are solid up and down the lineup, featuring nine regional qualifiers and four state-ranked wrestlers. They have beaten three other teams entered the tournament–Brookville (Dec. 19), Port Allegany (Jan. 20), and St. Marys (Jan. 23)–each by no less than 18 points, good for a 24-point average margin of victory.

The Bison’s only loss of this campaign came at their home dual tournament on January 20, where they fell 32-31 to Montoursville, which is 12th in the state according to PAPW.

Clearfield last won a district dual title in 2016, when they were still a Class 3A team.

Ranked Wrestlers:

121 – so. Cash Diehl (#4NW/#19PA) (22-8)

127 – so. Bryndin Chamberlain (#7NW/—) (18-12)

133 – so. Colton Ryan (#5NW/#18PA) (27-8)

139 – so. Colton Bumbarger (#5NW/—) (18-12)

145 – jr. Ty Aveni (#4NW/—) (27-13)

152 – jr. Brady Collins (#1NW/#3PA) (31-2)

172 – so. Carter Freeland (#7NW/—) (8-5)

189 – sr. Carter Chamberlain (#3NW/#9PA) (22-6)

Three Potential Difference Makers (unranked):

114 – so. Dakota Shugarts (16-11)

133. – sr. Adam Rougeux (23-10)

160 – sr. Will Domico (19-8)

#2 Seed: Port Allegany Gators (dual meet record: 14-4)

At the beginning of the season, head coach Bradley Greenman wanted to see Port Allegany competing for the dual title.

Things seemed to be headed in the right direction, but the Gators have lost three of their last four duals—including to Clearfield at the Bison Duals on January 20, and then falling to Brookville earlier this week, January 30.

The Gators can certainly use any momentum their nine-point victory over St. Marys on February 1 might provide. Port Allegany has an early season win against Brockway, who is on the opposite side of the bracket. They have not wrestled first-round opponent Curwensville this season.

The Gators have a history of success at this event, winning the dual team title in 2005 and 2006 and placing second six times since 2000 (2021, 2020, 2019, 2010, 2009, and 2008).

They last competed at the dual tournament two years ago.

Ranked 24th by PAPW, the Gators have a formidable top of the line-up. The performance of the lower- and middle-weights will be key this weekend.

Ranked Wrestlers:

189 – jr. Juuso Young (#5NW/#24PA) (22-7)

215 – sr. Miska Young (#3NW/#13PA) (27-4)

285 – jr. Carson Neely (#1NW/#1PA) (28-0)

Three Potential Difference Makers (unranked):

121 – jr. Ian O’Shea (19-9)

145 – jr. Alden Furgeson (17-12)

172 – Aiden Bliss (15-7)

#3 Seed: Central Clarion Wildcats (dual meet record: 11-0)

Wrestling is on an upswing in Clarion, the varsity numbers steadily increasing, as well as the talent level.

You don’t see much in-match bumping out of first-year head coach Braun Gourley—the weigh-in sheet pretty much reflecting who you can expect to see taking the mat when any given weight class comes up.

His straight-ahead approach has worked for the newly christened Central Clarion Wildcats, who are ranked 30th in the state by PAPW, and are the only undefeated entry in this year’s tournament.

Central Clarion has a two-point, early-January victory against first-round opponent Brookville on January 3 on its resume. The Wildcats also have victories against tournament entrants Curwensville (Dec. 16) and Brockway (Jan. 25).

Last year was the first time Clarion/Central Clarion entered the dual team tournament in a few years. Its best performance came in 2001, a runner-up finish to Brookville.

Ranked Wrestlers:

133 – jr. Logan Powell (#6NW/#24PA) (27-4)

172 – jr. Mason Gourley (#8NW/—) (8-3)

285 – sr. Josh Beal (#6NW/—) (30-9)

Three Potential Difference Makers (unranked):

139 – sr. Brendon Wright (19-14)

160. – so. Jake Henry (22-10)

215 – jr. Matt Alston (18-7)

#4 Seed: St. Marys Dutch (dual meet record: 10-6)

Both St. Marys and Clearfield dropped from Class 3A to Class 2A last season and experienced success in their new classification.

A year ago at this tournament, the Dutch suffered a three-point semifinal loss to eventual champion Brookville.

Despite losing some quality wrestlers after the 2023 season to graduation, the squad remains steady with consistent performers on the mat and have responded well to their new head coach, Garrett Hurd. The Dutch’s ranking of 27th in the state proves that out.

In the last week-and-a-half, St. Marys has faced three other teams entered in this weekend’s tournament with mixed results, losing to Clearfield on January 23 and Port Allegany on February 1, and a 10-point win against Brookville on January 26.

St. Marys has not wrestled first-round opponent Brockway this season.

At the 3A level, the Dutch have won six district dual titles since 2000, most recently going back-to-back in 2014 and 2015.

Ranked Wrestlers:

121 – so. Jayce Walter (#6NW/—) (21-13)

127 – jr. Aden Beimel (#4NW/#12PA) (35-4)

145 – jr. Jaden Wehler (#3NW/#14PA) (31-5)

172 – sr. Andrew Wolanger (#2NW/#9PA) (33-5)

Three Potential Difference Makers (unranked):

145 – so. A.J. Himes (11-7)

152 – sr. Tristan Dilley (22-11)

215. – jr. Ethan Ott (13-11)

#5 Seed: Brockway (dual meet record: 9-8)

Rover’s second-year head coach Troy Braddock targeted making team and individual postseason runs at the start of the 2023-2024 campaign.

This weekend is the first step, with a trio of Pisarchicks leading the way for a squad that’s hard to count out anytime they wrestle. They do, however, enter this tournament having lost four straight duals–including a nine-point defeat at the hands of Central Clarion.

The Rovers, who have not yet faced first-round adversary St. Marys, beat Brookville by a point on December 12, but lost by 12 to second-seeded Port Allegany.

Brockway sat out last year’s dual tournament, though the Rovers finished second in 2022.

Ranked Wrestlers:

127 – sr. Weston Pisarchick (#2NW/#6PA) (26-4)

133 – so. Colton Ross (#7NW/—) (22-9)

139 – jr. Parker Pisarchick (#1NW/#7PA) (27-2)

Three Potential Difference Makers (unranked):

107 – so. Gage Park (10-7)

160 – jr. Blake Pisarchick (20-11)

215 – jr. Ethan Ott (13-10)

#6 Seed: Brookville (dual meet record: 8-11)

Brookville enters this tournament with a losing record, though some of that can be attributed to the high caliber of opponent the Raiders have on their yearly schedule, which is arguably the toughest in District IX.

The fact remains, however, that this is an atypical year for the Raiders and they will have to perform better than a sixth seed to win the team dual title for the 11th consecutive year.

The team has demonstrated steady improvement, seemingly peaking at the right time, and head coach Dave Klepfer has proven time-and-time again an adeptness at making in-match adjustments favorable to his squad.

Brookville is the only team in the tournament that has faced all other entries, losing three–Brockway (Dec. 6), Clearfield (Dec. 19), and Central Clarion, its opening-round opponent (Jan. 3)–and winning three–Curwensville (Jan. 24), St. Marys (Jan. 26), and Port Allegany (Jan. 30).

Ranked Wrestlers:

121 – sr. Jared Popson (#8NW/—) (20-9)

145. – jr. Cole Householder (#1NW/#5PA) (33-3)

189 – jr. Easton Belfiore (#4NW/#18PA) (25-5)

215 – jr. Gavin Hannah (#4NW/#12PA) (28-7)

Three Potential Difference Makers (unranked):

127 – sr. Antonio Thornton (19-11)

152 – sr. Burke Fleming (19-13)

172 – jr. Kolton Griffin (11-9)

#7 Seed: Curwensville (dual meet record: 8-12)

Curwensville returns to the district duals after not entering last season’s event.

There is no denying that the Golden Tide have talent. That being noted, if they are to win this tournament, it’s going to have to be all hands on deck; grapplers throughout the line-up rising to the occasion and, in some instances, exceeding expectations.

The Golden Tide have not wrestled first round opponent Port Allegany, but have faced two other teams on the same side of its bracket, Clarion (Dec. 16) and Brookville (Jan. 25), losing to both.

Ranked Wrestlers:

172 – sr. Logan Augenbaugh (#4NW/#18PA) (33-5)

Three Potential Difference Makers (unranked):

107 – jr. Austin Gilliland (19-12)

172 – jr. Alex Murawski (20-13)

215 – sr. Trenton Guiher (20-12)

Common Opponents:

vs. Bradford

Port Allegany – W, 62-7 (Dec. 19)

St. Marys – W, 63-0 (Jan. 2)

vs. Brockway

Brookville – L, 34-33 (Dec. 12)

Port Allegany – W, 42-30 (Dec. 14)

Central Clarion – W, 39-30 (Jan. 25)

vs. Brookville

Brockway – W, 34-33 (Dec. 6)

Clearfield – W, 48-20 (Dec. 19)

Central Claron – W, 36-32 (Jan. 3)

Curwensville – L, 48-18 (Jan. 24)

St. Marys – L, 37-27 (Jan. 26)

Port Allegany – L, 30-30 criteria (Jan. 30)

vs. Butler

Brockway – W, 37-36 (Jan. 20)

Curwensville – L, 39-30 (Jan. 20)

vs. Clearfield

Brookville – L, 48-20 (Dec. 19)

Port Allegany – L, 42-24 (Jan. 20)

St. Marys – L, 48-11 (Jan. 23)

vs. Central Clarion

Curwensville – L, 45-24 (Dec. 16)

Brookville – L, 36-34 (Jan. 3)

Brockway – L, 39-30 (Jan. 25)

vs. Curwensville

Clarion – W, 45-24 (Dec. 16)

Brookville – W, 48-18 (Jan. 24)

vs. DuBois

Brookville – W, 42-22 (Dec. 12)

Clearfield – W, 51-15 (Dec. 14)

St. Marys – W, 43-19 (Dec. 19)

Curwensville – L, 54-24 (Jan. 20)

Brockway – L, 37-33 (Jan. 30)

vs. General McLane

St. Marys – L, 39-25 (Jan. 5)

Brockway – L, 61-10 (Jan. 20)

Port Allegany – L, 35-24 (Jan. 20)

vs. Highlands

Central Clarion – W, 51-22 (Dec. 16)

Curwensville – L, 45-30 (Dec. 16)

vs. Northeast

Brookville – WIN, 38-33 (Dec. 2)

St. Marys – WIN, 56-11 (Jan. 20)

vs. Johnsonburg

St. Marys – W, 47-21 (Dec. 12)

Brockway – W, 42-35 (Dec. 19)

Brookville – W, 60-13 (Jan. 18)

vs. Kane

Port Allegany – W, 70-3 (Dec. 5)

Central Clarion – W, 54-14 (Dec. 16)

Curwensville – W, 42-29 (Dec. 16)

Brockway – W, 47-18 (Jan. 4)

St. Marys – W, 50-9 (Jan. 17)

Clearfield – W, 74-0 (Jan. 20)

vs. Montoursville

Port Allegany – W, 35-29 (Jan. 15)

Clearfield – L, 32-31 (Jan. 20)

vs. Moshannon Valley

Curwensville – L, 39-28 (Jan. 10)

Clearfield – W, 57-12 (Jan. 20)

vs. Oswayo Valley

Central Clarion – W, 59-11 (Dec. 16)

Curwensville – W, 36-15 (Dec. 16)

vs. Port Allegany

Brockway – L, 42-30 (Dec. 14)

Clearfield – W, 42-24 (Jan. 20)

Brookville – W, 30-30 criteria (Jan. 30)

St. Marys – L, 36-27 (Feb. 1)

vs. Punxsutawney

St. Marys – W, 50-9 (Dec. 7)

Central Clarion – W, 42-26 (Dec. 16)

Curwensville – W, 42-30 (Dec. 16)

Central Clarion – W, 42-22 (Jan. 9)

Brockway – W, 30-27 (Jan. 23)

vs. Redbank Valley

Port Allegany – W, 44-21 (Jan. 4)

Brockway – W, 51-24 (Jan. 10)

St. Marys – W, 42-24 (Jan. 24)

Central Clarion – W, 37-27 (Jan. 30)

Brookville – W, 51-14 (Feb. 1)

vs. Ridgway

Clearfield – W, 66-10 (Jan. 20)

Curwensville – W, 37-30 (Jan. 20)

vs. Slippery Rock

Brookville – W, 60-18 (Dec. 2)

Brockway – W, 41-28 (Dec. 16)

vs. St. Marys

Clearfield – W, 48-11 (Jan. 23)

Brookville – L, 37-27 (Jan. 26)

Port Allegany – W, 36-27 (Feb. 1)

vs. Union City

Brockway – W, 45-27 (Jan. 20)

Clearfield – W, 65-5 (Jan. 20)

Curwensville – W, 42-30 (Jan. 20)

vs. West Shamokin

Central Clarion – W, 60-18 (Dec. 16)

Curwensville – W, 54-24 (Dec. 16)

District 9 wrestling coverage on Explore is brought to you by Luton’s Plumbing, Heating, and Air Conditioning.

