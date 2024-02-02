Regen Rx Clarion County Photo of the Day

Clarion County Photo of the Day is brought to you by Regen Rx. Regen Rx focuses on regenerative/rehabilitative physical medicine and regenerative aesthetics.
Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Department held an appreciation dinner on Saturday January 27th. This is a 3 generation picture of the Henry Lencer Sr family. From left to right Aaron Lencer (grandson), Henry Lencer Jr. (son – father of Aaron), Henry Lencer Sr. and Steve Lencer (son). Missing from the photo is Henry Jr. son Alex Lencer and Henry Sr. son Michael Lencer and Michael’s son Joshua Lencer. Submitted by Sue Preston Lencer.
Learn more at Regen Rx’s website.
Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.