SPONSORED: The New Year Means New Projects

Friday, February 2, 2024 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

fox blocks _ winter (1)As the new year begins, it’s time to start thinking about all the projects you want to complete in 2024. From building your dream home to elevating your outside space – DuBrook Inc. has you covered.

DuBrook is a proud distributor of Fox Blocks. These insulated concrete forms are perfect for building your dream home. Visit our recent article here to learn more about Fox Blocks and why you should use them for building.

When elevating your outside space, you may not realize that concrete can make a difference. The beauty of decorative concrete is throughout the slab. To make your project one of a kind, add stamping and/or staining. Dubrook Inc. proudly utilizes Solomon Colors ColorFlo® SG Granular Color to create lasting color throughout your concrete projects.

Dubrook concrete stamp

DuBrook also offers concrete, limestone, gravel, sandstone, packaged cement, and related products, along with a variety of specialty building supplies, products, and equipment. DuBrook produces precast concrete septics, inlet boxes, retaining wall blocks, and benches.

IMG_9544

With spring around the corner, there is no better time to start the planning process. DuBrook is your trusted source in all things concrete.

Check out DuBrook on Facebook to see the most recent projects!

For more information, visit dubrookinc.com or call 844-DUBROOK.

Dubrook trucks (1)

2020 DuBrook (1)


