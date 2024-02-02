State Police Calls: Unwanted Calls and Texts Lead to Harassment Charge Against Local Man

Area state police responded to the following incidents:

Local Man Faces Harassment Charge

A man from Tionesta, Pennsylvania, has been cited by authorities for allegedly harassing a woman from Lickingville, according to a release report from the Marienville Patrol Unit.

Trooper Ross responded to the incident that occurred on Watkins Lane, Washington Township, Clarion County, in the early hours of February 1, 2024.

The 64-year-old female victim reported receiving numerous unwanted calls and text messages from a known male, identified as 63-year-old Mark Deloe, even after she explicitly asked him to cease all communication.

Following the investigation, a citation was filed against Deloe through Magisterial District Judge 18-3-02 for his alleged harassment.

Further details of the incident remain undisclosed at this time.

Indecent Assault at SCI Forest

Pennsylvania State Police are currently investigating a reported incident of indecent assault that took place at the State Correctional Institute (SCI) Forest, according to a public information release report.

The alleged sexual abuse incident, as reported by the Marienville Crime Unit, occurred on January 22, 2024, at around 3:14 p.m. The victim, a 58-year-old male, has not been identified for his protection.

Trooper Rupp in leading the investigation.

Further information will be released as the investigation progresses and more details become available.

