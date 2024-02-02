Twila Maxine (George) Walters left earth for her Heavenly home on February 1, 2024.

She was 87 years old.

Twila was a lifetime resident of Clarion County.

She was born on January 4, 1937 to Harold and Laura (Kimes) George. Twila deeply loved her family and her home.

She was a patriot of the USA and supporter of our military and veterans.

She married Dan Walters, her high school sweetheart in 1955 at the First Baptist Church in Clarion.

Dan preceded her in death in 1994.

She is survived by two sons, Richard (Laura) Walters and David (Shelia) Walters. Daughter, Sharon (Randy) Leadbetter passed away in 2014.

Twila was known as “Grandma Twink” and was a loving and devoted grandmother to 5 grandchildren: David (Janna) Luton, Melissa (Jared) Beggs, Alisha (Craig) Hibell, Dan Walters, and Drew Kennedy.

She also had 6 great grandchildren, and valued the time she spent with them, attending their school and sporting events.

She is also survived by her sister Mary Ann Lees Mazik, of South Carolina, stepmother Jane George and half-sister Georgia, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Twila graduated from Clarion High School in 1954.

She graduated from Clarion State College in 1961, and received her Master’s degree in education in 1969.

She taught fifth grade at Clarion Elementary School from 1969 to 1985 before retiring to spend time more time with her family.

She and her husband Dan travelled extensively in the US and Europe.

Twila’s favorite vacations were annual trips with her family to the beach.

A wonderful cook, Twila was especially known for her sugar cookies.

Over the years, she baked thousands of cookies that she provided for all her grandchildren’s events.

She lived a life centered on God and she valued her loving church family.

A member of Clarion First Baptist Church since 1961, she served many years as a Sunday school teacher, helped with Vacation Bible School and numerous missions programs.

Twila was a prolific letter-writer and encourager; she mailed cards and letters each week to friends and strangers alike, to thank them, to remember birthdays, anniversaries, special accomplishments and more.

Visitation will be at Goble Funeral Home and Crematory in Clarion on Sunday, 2-4 and on Monday from 2-4, and 6-8. Funeral service will be held at the First Baptist Church with Rev Jason Hunter officiating on Tuesday at 11:00 AM with visitation from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the church.

The family would like to thank Debbie Corle and Briana Wingard for their loving care of Twila during the past year.

Donations can be made in Twila’s memory to the First Baptist Church of Clarion, PO Box 651, Clarion PA 16214, or to the Clarion Forest Visiting Nurses Association, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion PA 16214.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

