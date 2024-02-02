Veronica Kathleen “Kathie” Williams, 70, of Petrolia, passed away Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at Butler Memorial Hospital.

Kathie was born in Clarion on July 9, 1953.

She was the daughter of the late Charles and Clara Evelyn Reasor Beveridge.

She was a 1971 graduate of Clarion-Limestone High School.

She enjoyed painting and flower gardening.

She is survived by her long time companion, Denny Corbett, of Petrolia; a daughter, Monica Cussins and her husband, Mike, Murrell’s Inlet, SC; her sister, Charletta Rupert and her husband, Randy of Darlington, SC, Rita Boocks and her husband, Jerry of Shippenville, Susan Beveridge and her companion, Ron Kemmer, of Summerville; a grandson, Mackenzie Dolmovich and his wife, Katie of Atlanta GA; a granddaughter Malea Cussins, of Murrell’s Inlet, SC, as well as a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Rebecca “Becky” Hines, and a brother, Michael Beveridge.

Private funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hile Funeral Home of Karns City.

Memorial contributions in Kathie’s name may be made to the Alzheimers Association by visiting www.alz.org.

For more information or to send a condolence, please visit www.hilefh.com.

