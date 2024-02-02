William C. Hughes, 87, of Marienville, died Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Born in Kittanning on October 18, 1936, he was the son of the late Harry and Clarisa Bash Hughes.

He was a graduate of McKeesport High School and at member of St. Marys Catholic Church in Crown.

In McKeesport he married the former Louise M. Schrantz. She survives.

He served an apprenticeship while being employed by Mesta Machine in West Homestead.

He later retired after 30 years as a Tool & Die Cutter for Mac Truck in Hagerstown, Maryland.

He enjoyed being outdoors and traveling.

He and his wife visited 48 states, Canada and Mexico in their RV.

He was very handy.

Those surviving in addition to his wife are his son, Paul A. Hughes; his brother, Joe Hughes and his sister, Mildred “Jean” Norton.

His parents and his brothers, Sam Hughes and an infant preceded him in death.

Furlong Funeral Home, 140 Cherry St., Marienville, PA has been entrusted with the arrangements for Mr. Hughes.

A memorial mass will be held at St. Ann Catholic Church, Marienville, PA on Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 11AM with Rev. Michael Polinek, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will be in Roses Cemetery, Marienville, Forest County.

Friends and family may order flowers, leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, share a memory and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.