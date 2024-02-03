 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Fried Cinnamon Strips

Saturday, February 3, 2024 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

These sweet chips are a must for your next party!

Ingredients

1 cup sugar
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
10 flour tortillas (8 inches)
Canola oil

Directions

1. In a large bowl, combine sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg; set aside.

2. Cut tortillas into 3×2-in. strips. Heat 1 in. oil in a cast-iron or other heavy skillet to 375°, fry 4-5 strips at a time until golden brown, 30 seconds on each side. Drain on paper towels.

3. While still warm, place strips in bowl with sugar mixture; shake gently to coat. Serve immediately or store in an airtight container.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


