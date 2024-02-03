Hearing Rescheduled for Local Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting 3-Year-Old Girl



CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a local man who allegedly sexually assaulted a three-year-old girl in Clarion Borough has been rescheduled.

According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 32-year-old Brian Anthony Williams, of Clarion, that was scheduled for Tuesday, January 30, was continued and will resume on February 20, at 10:45 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter presiding.

Williams faces the following charges:

– Aggravated Indecent Assault of Child, Felony 1

– Aggravated Indecent Assault W/O Consent, Felony 2

– Corruption of Minors – Defendant Age 18 or Above, Felony 3

During a bail hearing on Tuesday, January 30, in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter, Williams’ bail was decreased from $50,000.00 monetary to $5,000.00 monetary. The Bail Action Reason is listed as: Per Judge’s request.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, the Clarion Borough Police Department received a CY 104 Child Welfare Report from Clarion County CYS on Friday, December 29, 2023.

The report, which was filed by a known adult female, named a three-year-old female as the juvenile victim and Brian Anthony Williams as the alleged perpetrator, the complaint states.

The adult female reported the alleged sexual assault of the toddler after she returned from a five-hour supervised visit on Wednesday, December 27,

The woman asked the child where the person was who was supposed to be supervising the child, and she stated the supervisor was in the car, the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, the child is currently in foster care due to drug abuse by her biological parents.

On January 3, 2024, Clarion Police Detective Roger Wright attended a forensic interview at UPMC Children’s Hospital with the victim.

According to the complaint, on January 4, 2024, Detective Wright interviewed the reporting source who stated the child claimed Williams and another known female were in the room, and the person who was supposed to be supervising the visit was in the car. Hearing this, the reporting source immediately contacted CYS and transported the child to the emergency room.

During an interview on January 10, 2024, at the Clarion County Jail, Williams denied the allegations, the complaint indicates.

He was arraigned before Judge Schill at 1:11 p.m. on Thursday, January 18.

EDITOR’S NOTE 1: Extreme graphic details were not included due to the sexual nature of the alleged crimes.

EDITOR’S NOTE 2: Several details were removed from this article to help protect the identity of the alleged victims.

