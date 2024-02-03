 

Local Students Participate in PMEA District 3 Choir Festival

Saturday, February 3, 2024 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

image - 2024-02-02T135755.437FREEPORT, Pa. — Three local students took part in the PMEA District 3 Choir Festival that was held at Freeport School District from January 24 to January 26.

(Pictured above: Jonah Glass, Macalie Hoffmann, and Kyla Morrison.)

The Forest Area School District had three students who were chosen to participate this year. Jonah Glass, a sophomore at East Forest High School, sang Tenor 2. Macalie Hoffmann and Kyla Morrison represented West Forest. Macalie, a sophomore, sang Soprano 2, and Kyla, a junior, sang Alto 1.

Mr. Fran Nesta, a retired music teacher and composer, was the guest conductor.

The choir performed a program of ten challenging and outstanding pieces.

One of the students’ favorite songs to perform with vocals and choreography was “The Argument,” composed by Mr. Nesta himself.


