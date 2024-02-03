Mary Jane Lockett (Kennard)

Mary Jane Lockett, 92, of Oil City passed away on February 1, 2024, at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Born in Spring Valley, PA on May 30, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Ben and Florie Parks.

On July 1, 1951 she married the love of her life, Chester G. Lockett, and he preceded her in death in 1988.

Jane was a member of the Calvery Temple Church in Oil City and enjoyed going to the Senior Center in Oil City. She enjoyed putting puzzles together and watching old Western shows. She was given the “gift of gab” and loved to talk to everyone and make friends. Jane was known for her vast hat collection.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Gerald W. Lockett and his wife, Anita, of West Virginia and Patricia Ann Roseberry and her husband, Bruce, of Oil City; her grandchildren Roberta “Robbie” McCalmont and her husband, Frank, of Oil City, James Sharrar and his wife, Leann, of Venus, Kimberly Delawder of Oil City, David Lockett and his wife, Heather, of Clearfield, Eric Lockett of Clearfield, Michael Lockett of Pittsburgh, Melissa Lockett of Clearfield and Matthew Lockett of Dubois; her 13 great-grandchildren; and her 4 great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Clair G. Lockett, and her siblings Clair B. Parks, Verna Fundanish, Lloyd Parks, Bee Daugherty, Erma Confer, Grace Wisor, Doll Stevenson, and Merl Parks.

Friends and family are welcome to call on Monday, February 5, 2024, from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Monday, February 5, 2024, at 6 pm with Pastor Rolland Smith, Associate Pastor of the Calvary Temple Church of Oil City, officiating.

Jane will be laid to rest next to her husband at Baughman Cemetery, Sanborn, PA.

In lieu of flowers, monetary contributions can be made in Jane’s name to the American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692, and/or the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Jane’s Book of Memories online at www.WarrenFH.com.

