Nancy Cochran

Nancy Louise Cochran, age 74, of Oil City, died at her home, the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center on Friday, February 2, 2024.

She was born on September 17, 1949, in Oil City. She lived most of her life in Endeavor, Forest County with her beloved mother Dorothy “Dot” Jackson, and her stepfather Richard Jackson, who both preceded her in death.

Nancy was a long-time participant in programming at Venango Training and Development Center in Seneca.

Nancy is survived by her best friend and caregiver, MJ Eckert, and by her Oil City Healthcare family who have cared for and loved Nancy for many years. She is also survived by several cousins and extended family.

Friends will be received at the Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca on Monday (Feb. 5) from 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 p.m. Private burial will be held at Warren County Memorial Park, Warren, Pennsylvania, where she will be laid to rest beside her mother.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Activities Program of Oil City Rehabilitation Center by contacting the Activities Director at (814)-677-3262; or to the AseraCare Hospice Providers who provided such loving support, at Amedisys Inc, Amedisys Foundation, 3954 American Way Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA 70816; or to the charity of your choice.

Messages of sympathy may be left online by visiting www.hilebest.com.

