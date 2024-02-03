Police: Area Man Charged for Violating PFA Order with Phone Calls, Voice Messages to Victims

ELDRED TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man was charged for allegedly violating a Protection From Abuse order in Eldred Township.

According to court documents, State Police in Marienville filed the following criminal charge against 55-year-old Joseph Edward Lane, of Cherry Tree, in Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office on Wednesday, January 31:

Contempt For Violation of Order or Agreement

According to a criminal complaint, Marienville-based State Police were dispatched around 1:31 p.m. on Wednesday, January 31, to the 9000 block of State Route 949 in Eldred Township, Jefferson County, to investigate a violation of a Protection From Abuse (PFA) order.

PSP Marienville Trooper Dylan Himes interviewed the victim, who related that an active PFA order, which was ordered by the Honorable Judge John H. Foradora, currently existed against Joseph Lane. The order, which was effective starting July 13, 2023, and expires on July 13, 2026, indicated that Lane should not contact the victim or her daughter by any means, including telephone, the complaint states.

On January 30, around 9:16 a.m., Lane contacted the victim by calling her cell phone from his personal phone number. The victim did not answer and Lane proceeded to leave her a voice message asking her to meet up and sign papers regarding a vehicle, the complaint indicates.

On January 31, around 9:06 a.m., Lane contacted the victim’s daughter by calling her cell phone from his personal phone number, according to the complaint.

Lane is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing.

